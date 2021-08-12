Asia-Pacific Energy Drink Market : Industry Development Scenario

The Asia-Pacific energy drinks market was valued at USD 13,793.02 million in 2020, and it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The governments in the region have proactively responded to the situation to control the spread of COVID-19 through proper awareness, and efforts have been made to provide staples to all sections of the society in these disturbing times. This factor has rescued the energy drinks market from a huge crash. Thus, the market witnessed a surge in demand for products that provide immunity. Wunderman Thompson South Asia found that 94% of respondents from 32 cities in 15 states claimed that everyone in their home needed an immunity boost. The e-commerce platform Snapdeal claimed that a third of its users were buying safety and immunity-focused food and products.

Increased urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing health consciousness among consumers contribute to the rising demand for non-carbonated drinks across the Asia-Pacific market. Energy drinks are widely consumed by adolescents due to their claims of improving performance, endurance, and alertness. At the same time, long and erratic working hours and the increasing occurrence of social gatherings are driving consumers toward the consumption of energy drinks.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114591

Moreover, rising health consciousness, increasing awareness regarding the need for an active lifestyle, and the growing rates of lifestyle diseases inspired health-oriented consumers to opt for healthy and sugar-free drinks. The energy drinks market is also projected to grow due to an increase in the promotional and advertisement strategies by various manufacturers operating in the market. However, strict regulations set by governments in various countries in the region may hinder the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Low Sugar Beverages

According to the International Diabetes Federation, India was home to 77 million diabetes patients in 2019, the second-largest in the world. By 2030, the number is predicted to reach 101 million. According to the same source, around 114 million adults in China had diabetes in 2019.

Due to the high prevalence of diabetes in the region, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

Owing to the rising health concerns and the increasing measures to prevent the occurrence of lifestyle diseases, consumers are opting for low-calorie, low sugar, or sugar-free dietary patterns in foods and beverages. Consumers prefer natural sweeteners, such as stevia, in their beverages. Companies like PepsiCo Inc. and Coca-Cola are committed to remove artificial ingredients and reduce the sugar content in their products.

Moreover, changes in consumer preferences for reduced or no-sugar products directed the beverage manufacturers toward product innovation. These manufacturers are developing a range of novel products to meet the accelerating demand for such products, as consumers are actively trying to avoid consuming sugary drinks to prevent the harmful effects of excessive sugar intake. A similar approach was followed by energy drinks companies, like Red Bull, which expanded its product portfolio to cater to the demands of health-conscious consumers. In 2018, Red Bull extended its sugar-free alternative to consumers in India. In addition, at the end of 2019, Monster Energy launched Monster Ultra, a zero-sugar, citrus-flavored offering.

China Holds the Largest Market Share

The demand for functional beverages is gradually increasing in China. However, especially energy drinks, which already make up most of the functional beverages, are growing rapidly. This is due to factors such as rapid urbanization that have been in the process of converting a large population to urban dwellers. The rising income and disposable income levels, and constant improvement of living standards of people in the country have resulted in modernized, busier lifestyles which is one of the primary drivers of the increase in demand. Canned and bottled energy drinks are now sold in all retail outlets in China, from supermarkets & hypermarkets to convenience stores, and online, thereby boosting the sales of the products in the country.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114591

Competitive Landscape

Energy drinks players in the Asia-Pacific region have started to increase their levels of marketing and advertising activities to maintain consumer demand for the beverages. The Asia-Pacific energy drink market is a consolidated market with a significant share held by the leading player Red Bull GMBH, Dali Foods Group, PepsiCo Inc, Osotspa Public, Company Limited, LT Group, Inc, Carabao, and Tawandang Co. Ltd., among others. Energy drinks claim a major market share, especially among the young population in Asian countries. The use of natural ingredients in energy drinks and growth in new varieties and types of energy drinks are the primary drivers of growth in the market. In addition, energy drinks are increasingly being used as mixers for alcoholic beverages. This trend is more commonly observed among the younger population, in the age group of 18-34 years.​

Request For Full Report >> Asia-Pacific Energy Drink Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Asia-Pacific Energy Drink Market

United States Energy Drink Market

Seed Treatment Market

South Africa Skincare Market

South Africa Hair Care Market

Food Sweetener Market

Dietary Supplements Market

Breakfast Cereals Market

United States Sports Drink Market

Potato Chips Market