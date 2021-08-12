End Stage Renal Disease Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures

The End-Stage Renal Disease Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.

The current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is forcing unprecedented changes in daily life people. During this time, many patients are under lockdown, and the nephrology community has been forced to adapt quickly to this new reality. Patients on dialysis are at especially high risk of COVID-19 exposure due to the widespread use of public transportation and densely packed clinical spaces. Under the 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) allowed patients on home dialysis to choose to have their monthly end-stage renal disease (ESKD) clinical assessments through telehealth resulted in an increased demand for home dialysis across the globe. According to a report published in April 2020, the Rogosin Institute, an independent dialysis provider affiliated with New York-Presbyterian Hospital with a home dialysis population of 210 patients, out of which 150 were on peritoneal dialysis (PD) and 60 on home hemodialysis (HHD). COVID-19 has a major impact on the kidney of the patients. According to National Kidney Foundation, in April 2020, 37% of COVID-19 cases involve the kidneys, and Acute Kidney diseases have an incidence of 50% in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The end-stage renal disease market is driven by increasing the number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. According to the National Kidney Foundation, approximately 10% of the global population suffers from chronic kidney disease and millions die each year. The rate of patients with Chronic Kidney disease is increasing. According to the report published in The Lancet journal in February 2020, over 40% of people required dialysis who have severe chronic kidney disease.

Another factor is the introduction of technologically advanced products like low-maintenance dialysis equipment and artificial kidney. In March 2021, Baxter International Inc. announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its next-generation Artificial Kidney 98 dialysis machine, which is designed to be a portable and easy-to-use system to administer hemodialysis (HD) treatmentst. This indicated that companies are taking initiatives to the establish strong footprint and launch of technologically advanced products in the market

Additionally, there is a higher prevalence rate for diabetes, that leads to cause end-stage renal disease in long run, which may drive the market growth. According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, around 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes and by 2045 it will rise to 700 million. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney failure, which will drive the studied market over the forecast period.

However, delay in diagnosis of chronic kidney disease, may restraint the market grpwth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Dialysis Segment by Treatment is Expected to Witness a High Growth Over the Forecast Period

Dialysis is a procedure that removes waste products from the blood, such as urea and creatinine, as a result of inadequate kidney function. It is frequently required for persons with chronic renal failure. The blood is cleansed, and extra fluid and toxins are eliminated during this operation.

Moreover, the demand for dialysis is expected to increase as the incidence of End-stage renal disease is tremendous increases across the world. The prevalence of the end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is high and increasing at a significant rate. According to The U.S. Renal Data system report of 2020, the number of patients with incident ESRD in 2018 was 131,636, an increase of 2.3% since 2017. Between 2017 and 2018, unadjusted ESRD incidence per million increased by 1.5%, while adjusted ESRD incidence per million increased by only 0.2%. The number of patients with incident ESRD who initiated in-center hemodialysis ranged from 111,000 to 113,000 for the fourth consecutive year in 2018. Meanwhile, the number of patients who initiated peritoneal dialysis and who received a preemptive transplant reached an all-time high of 18,631. Additionaly funding for the dialysis is rising In U.S. according to the American Society of Nephrology.

The worldwide dialysis market is growing as the patient pool grows around the world. Furthermore, rising funding for better dialysis products and services. For instance, On July 1, 2021, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a proposed rule for Prospective Payment System (PPS) for renal dialysis services, Under the ESRD PPS for the year 2022, Medicare expects to pay USD 8.9 billion to approximately 7,700 ESRD facilities for furnishing renal dialysis services.

On the other hand, high prevalence of diabetics, Hypertension, rising incidences of kidney failures, lack of kidney donors for transplantation, tedious kidney transplant procedure, and increasing demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment thus all factors put together to drive the segmental growth over the forecasts period.

Asia-Pacific is is Expected to Witness a High Growth Over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth in end-stage renal disease due to the presence of high disposable income, and the high acceptance rate of technologically improved products. Moreover, High blood pressure and diabetes cases in Asia Pacific region may also contribute to the market growth. According to Asian Diabetics Prevention Initiatives, In 2020, 60% of the diabetic population in the world live in Asia. with a higher contribution of china and India, which is 113.9 million and 65.1 million adults with diabetes in China and India respectively and by 2030, both China and India combined will have almost half a billion diabetic patients.

Additionally, growing patient affordability, aging population, lifestyle stress, a broad population base, improving diagnosis quality will also fuel the market growth. According to a report published by national health portal of Indian Government estimates that every year about 2.2 Lakh new patients of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are increasing, resulting in demand for 3.4 Crore dialysis every year. Approximately 4950 dialysis centers were available. largely in the private sector in India. The presence of a large number of dialysis centers in this region and a rise in the number of patients with chronic renal and kidney diseases are expected to boost the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is a fragmented market owing to the presence of many major market players. Market players adopt the strategies such as organic growth strategies like treatment type launches, treatment type approvals, and others such as patents and events are being prioritized by corporations. Inorganic growth strategies like acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. Some of the market players are Nipro Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter International, Inc., Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Cantel Medical, Nikkiso Co., etc.

