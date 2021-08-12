Anthrax Vaccine Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

The Anthrax Vaccine Market is expected to project growth with an estimated CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period.

All the markets are majorly impacted by the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, the focus has primarily shifted to combat COVID-19, all other research and development are put on hold. In July 2020, the Center for disease control and Prevention (CDC) has provided certain guidelines to veterinary professionals for the treatment of animals during COVID-19. Along with these many government agencies have also recommended prioritizing urgent and emergency visits to clinics and hospitals. Thus, Covid-19 is expected to have a slight negative impact on the anthrax vaccine market.

The studied market growth is largely attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence rate of anthrax and rising consumption of undercooked or raw meat. Anthrax is a serious public health problem and causes high economic significance in affected countries. Enhancing surveillance, diagnosis, and outbreak response will help in preventing it in both animals and humans. The prevalence rate of disease is high, the risk and severity of infection make it one of the priority list diseases for preventive healthcare agencies. In December 1999, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the Anthrax Vaccine Research Program (AVRP) and continue working till now for encouraging studies about cost-effective, next-generation anthrax vaccines and measuring the ability for provoking an immunological response. Anthrax from contaminated meat has been reported in animals too. Further, according to Agricultural Economic Insights (AEI) report, the consumption of meat in the United States is increasing in 2020 when studied from 1970 to 2020. Although consumption pattern largely varies in poultry, beef, and pork, it increases the risk of anthrax. Thus, concerning the above facts, the anthrax vaccine market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Although the market is dominated by limited players and is expected to grow in the forecast period, factors such as less awareness about diagnostic and screening tests and the cost-prohibitive nature of the anthrax vaccine can restrict the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Animal Use Anthrax Vaccination Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

Anthrax is an epizootics disease i.e., spread from animals to humans and emerges periodically among susceptible animals either wild or domesticated. In herbivore animals like cattle, sheep, goats, camels, antelopes, anthrax is acute septicemia with a high fatality rate and usually accompanied by hemorrhagic lymphadenitis. On the other hand, in dogs, pigs, and horses it is a less acute but potentially fatal disease. The appearance of the outbreak may be associated with drought, flood, or soil disturbances. Humans got anthrax infection when they encountered infected animals or their processed materials like wool, processed hair, etc. The annual vaccination is required in animals before 2-4 weeks of the season when the outbreak is expected. Many anthrax vaccines are used for animals and all of which are un-encapsulated live variant vaccines. The live vaccines used for animals require a withholding period to slaughter for human consumption which varies from 3-6 weeks depending on the vaccine used. Additionally, Bacillus anthracis spores have been used earlier as biologic warfare agents and are a threat to both animal and human populations. Therefore, vaccination in animals particularly in livestock is considered a vital tool for preventing and controlling anthrax cases both in animals and humans.

North America Holds Significant Share in the Market and Expected to Grow in Forecast Period

Anthrax is most common in agricultural regions with calcareous soil and has been reported almost in every continent. In North America, anthrax infection is rare. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) February 2018 report, the mortality rates vary according to the exposure. It is 20% for cutaneous anthrax without antibiotics, for gastrointestinal anthrax, it can 25-75%. The fatality rate could 80% or higher for inhalational anthrax. The major sources of infection in humans are direct contact with infected animals, animal products. The effective vaccination for adults of 18-65 age by Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston with occupational risk of anthrax exposure. Due to the lethality of disease and potential bioterrorism agents, vaccination is highly needed. Therefore, federal agencies are continuously taking steps to prevent anthrax and focus mainly on vaccination programs. Further, according to the priority pathogen list, July 2018, Bacillus Anthracis is a Category A priority pathogen developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), the United States which implies it poses the highest risk to National security. Thus, North America is encouraging participates to enter in North America Market by focusing more on preventive healthcare facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The anthrax vaccine market is a consolidated market with a limited number of players both in the human and animal segments. In terms of market share, major players dominate the market. With the rising prevalence of disease and increasing awareness among the public, many new players could enter the market over the forecast period. Some major players of the market under the human anthrax vaccine segment are Emergent Bio Solutions, Altimmune, and Proton Biopharma Ltd. while the animal segment of the market is dominated by Colondo Serum Company, Zoetis Inc, Bayer AG.

