Intraoral Scanners Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast

The intraoral scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 8.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The COVID-19 pandemic has been continuing to transform the growth of various markets, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries registered a drop in demand, numerous other markets may continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Initially, the outbreak of COVID-19 showed a strong impact on the intraoral scanner market because dental clinics and hospitals were significantly reduced due to social distancing and lockdown measures taken by governments across the globe. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic not only affected the global economy but also showed huge impact on the functioning of general hospital care for non-COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the globe. As dental clinics and many hospitals remain closed for non-COVID patients due to lockdowns, the demand for intraoral scanners decreased.

Moreover, the major factors responsible for the growth of the intraoral scanner market include the rapid technological advancements, increase in the geriatric population, and rise in dental disorders.

According to World Health Organization (2020), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people and over 530 million children suffered from caries of primary teeth. The introduction of intraoral scanners in the dental devices market has modernized dental practice landscape. These have eliminated the limitations of taking tooth impressions and helped dentist in instantly transferring and manipulating data.

Introduction of technicalities in dentistry such as taking oral impressions with the help of intraoral scanner and computerized design and manufacturing technologies has made dentistry easier with better acceptance, easier planned treatment, reduced operation time, well communicated warehousing, laboratories, and reduction in treatment time. Intraoral scanner provides detailed information about dentition and soft tissues due to which their demand has increased significantly.

The global geriatric population has increased in the recent years. According to a report published by United Nations in 2020, around 727 million people were in the age group of 65 years and above in 2020, and the number is expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, which is about 16% of the global population. Moreover, positive correlation between geriatric population and increase in incidences of tooth loss and other dental related disorders are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals in developing economies like India and China and the high cost of intraoral scanners may restrain intraoral scanner market growth.

Key Market Trends

Standalone Intraoral Scanner Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The intraoral scanner captures the virtual impressions of the buccal cavity in dentistry. It offers various benefits such as lightweight design, better precision of images, and ease in handling devices. Also, it generates videos and images along the software to provide digital copies of the intraoral region. It has minimized the use of stone models of teeth in the dental restoration process. Moreover, on the basis of modality, the intraoral scanner market is segmented into portable and standalone. The portable segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. However, standalone devices will witness good growth due to the improved workflow of dental professionals in the oral scanning procedures and improved output of the device. But, due to the introduction of a miniature portable intraoral scanner in the market, the incorporation of the side-oriented tip in the small intraoral scanners helping the buccal surface scans much easier and quicker, and effective and enhanced output is expected to fuel the growth of the segment.

Moreover, the hospital segment along with dental clinics is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of intraoral scanner market. Hospitals accounts for significant share due to shift of patients towards advanced and accurate technique for intraoral scanning, and rise incidences of teeth malfunctioning or other dental disorders. Hospitals are expected to account for major revenue during the forecast period, which is caused by the improvement in the infrastructure of hospitals, rising number of multispecialty hospitals, and favorable reimbursement policies by hospitals. Dental clinics is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the segment due to its cost-effectiveness of the intraoral scanner.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is estimated to dominate the intraoral scanners industry share, registering high growth. A rise in the geriatric population susceptible to oral disorders, a large number of patients suffering from dental problems, and advanced healthcare infrastructure are key factors contributing to the expansion of regional revenue share. According to the American Academy of Periodontology 2019, half of American adults above 30 years of age have periodontitis in one or more teeth, the more advanced form of periodontal disease that equals approximately 64.7 million Americans. With the rising number of dental disorders, the demand of studied market will grow.

North America is one of the largest intraoral scanner markets, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness about oral care, rising population, and government initiatives towards healthcare infrastructure will significantly drive intraoral scanners market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Moreover, due to the rising awareness of orthodontists about advanced dental imaging techniques among the population, improved patient compliance and comfort during dental scanning procedures will drive the growth of the segment. Rising investment in the research and development of dental imaging technologies and presence of major player in North America will also compliment the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The intraoral scanner market is competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market 3M, 3 Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Carestream Dental LLC., Condor, Densys Ltd., Straumann, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., and Planmeca Oy.

