Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth

The Rapid Diagnostic Kits market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to positively impact the rapid diagnostics kits industry, as various rapid diagnostics kits are being developed and commercialized for the detection of the COVID-19 virus. For instance, in December 2020, Cipla Limited entered into its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation for commercialization of the rapid antigen test kits to detect Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the kit detects the viral disease in just about 15-20 minutes.

The major factors propelling the growth of the rapid diagnostic kits market include the increasing number of government initiatives for the diagnosis of infectious diseases along with the rising need for fast detection of diseases.

For instance, in January 2021, The United Kingdom’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) launched the free nationwide community testing program for COVID-19 to people without symptoms. This testing program will use rapid lateral flow tests, which can deliver results within 30 minutes without being sent to a lab.

The government is also proactively investing in many of the research studies that include the diagnosis of infectious diseases. For instance, in September 2020, the National Institutes of Health, United States as part of its Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative reported the funding of USD 129.3 million to nine companies that includes MatMaCorp, Maxim Biomedical Inc, MicroGEM International, etc., to scale-up the manufacturing support for COVID-19 testing technologies.

The patients suffering from chronic diseases are found to have an increased risk of developing end-stage heart failure diseases. Therefore, the early identification and management of patients with chronic diseases are found to be important, in order to decrease morbidity and mortality. The early detection of diseases is possible with the screening programs targeting high-risk patients, such as patients with diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and elderly patients. Thus, there are several rapid diagnostic kits available for many chronic diseases, which diagnose the disease while it is asymptomatic, with no signs or symptoms.

The increase in home healthcare is also driving the use of rapid diagnostics. This brings treatment and prevention care options to the patient’s home, thus, avoiding the long queue in hospitals. This saves the patients’ time and travel costs, thereby, driving the rapid diagnostics kits market. Therefore, owing to all the aforementioned factors the market is expected to register high growth rates.

Key Market Trends

Hospitals and Clinical Testing is the segment under application that is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period

The hospital and Clinical Testing segment are anticipated to offer significant growth to the market owing to the rapid technological advancements coupled with an increasing number of diagnostic laboratories around the world. For instance, according to National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) as of November 2020, there are around 6200 NABL accredited medical labs were present in India.

Moreover, several foreign hospital groups from the developed countries as well as emerging economies are collaborating with diagnostic companies to offer effective and extensive diagnostic services to patients. For example, in February 2019, Quest Diagnostics entered a partnership with Houston Healthcare to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients. As a part of the partnership, Quest will provide full laboratory management services for Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital. All these developments currently happening in this segment are anticipated to increase the adoption of rapid diagnostic kits, fueling the market growth.

North America is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share Over the Forecast Period

Geographically, North America is anticipated to dominate the rapid diagnostics kits market industry. The major factors propelling the market growth include the geographic presence of major players focused on bringing market development strategies to the market coupled with a large base of patients suffering from chronic diseases.

Chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in the United States. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, 133 million population in America, which is equal to 45% has at least one chronic disease. Chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of every 10 deaths in the United States, killing more than 1.7 million Americans every year.

Rising government supports and initiative in this region is also likely to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2020, Early diagnosis of COVID-19 has become an essential tool in slowing down the spread of the novel coronavirus across Canada. To assist with Canada’s response to COVID-19, the Canadian Ministry of Health signed an Interim Order that will ensure quicker and more flexible approval of the importation and sale of medical devices that are necessary for Canada’s response to COVID-19, including clinical diagnostics test kits. Moreover, several strategic partnerships and collaborations have been currently taking place among the market players and diagnostic labs in the country which is likely to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, Illumina completed the acquisition of Grail to accelerate commercialization and adoption of transformative multi-cancer screening test which has potential to detect cancers earlier and enable better outcomes. Hence, all these development currently happening in the market coupled with rising geriatric population is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The rapid diagnostic kits market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of market players. The leading companies of the market are Alere, BioMérieux, and Roche Diagnostics, among others. There are also several companies entering the market. Also, several private companies are introducing innovative products to enter into the market.

