Microscopy Device Market Projections & Future Opportunities

The microscopy device market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2021 to 2026).

The microscopy devices are mainly used in the research and development activities in different industrial areas such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, life sciences, and others, and as there was lockdown or lockdown like restrictions around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these activities were negatively impacted, and thus impacting the microscopy devices market around the world shortly. Although, the electron and other microscopes were very crucial in the structural analysis of the SARS-COV-2 virus which was very important in the development of diagnostics tests and vaccines against COVID-19. For example, according to the research article published in September 2020 in the “Nature” journal, the researchers used high-resolution scanning electron microscopy for the ultrastructural analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ interaction with the host cell. Also, due to COVID-19, the manufacturing, sales, and installment of the new microscopy devices were negatively impacted but with the increasing vaccination and decreasing infection cases, the market is expected to recover soon from the impact of COVID-19.

The technological advancements in the field of microscopy and improvements in the available devices are one of the major driving growth factors for the studied market along with the increasing research and development activities and investments in the area of nanotechnology and life sciences, globally. For instance, as per the April 2019 report of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the total budget of the National Institute of Health of United States in 2018 was USD 37,224 million which increased by about 5.6% to USD 39,306 million in 2019 which also included the fund for research activities for different diseases and medical conditions. In the life science segment, the use of microscopy devices in the identification and diagnosis of microorganisms and viruses causing disease in humans, animals, or plants are increasing which will complement the growth of the market. For instance, the research article titled “Diagnostic Electron Microscopy of Viruses with Low Voltage Electron Microscope” published in June 2020, concluded that the resolution, image quality, and speed were sufficient for diagnostic electron microscopy of viruses of the tested low-voltage microscope in negative staining samples and thus the electron microscopes can be used in the identification of different disease causing microorganisms which will boost the growth of the studied market in the forecast period.

Also, the companies which offers microscopy devices are actively involved in the research and development of new innovative solutions for the studied market to have an edge over other competitors which will boost the growth of the microscopy devices market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of GE Company, launched its super resolution and highly stable microscope for the researchers to observe the extreme details of the cells, called DeltaVision OMX Flex super resolution microscope.

Other factors which will be the contributing factor for the growth of the microscopy device market are its demand in the electronics industry in the development of the semiconductor chips, in the material science and others. However, high cost associated with the advanced microscopy devices will impede the growth of the microscopy device market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Electron Microscopy is Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth in the Microscopy Device Market During Forecast Period

Electron microscopy is a technique for obtaining high-resolution images at the speed of biological as well as non-biological samples. It is one of the most important techniques available for the analysis of properties such as morphology, crystal and defect structure, elemental composition, and electronics of any kind sample. The electron microscopy devices are preferred over other types of devices due to factors like availability of higher magnification and resolution, diverse areas of application and it produces very high-quality images which is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Another factor that will complement the demand for electron microscopy devices is the technological advancements in electron microscopy. For instance, in April 2020, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation launched two scanning electron microscopes which can accommodate large and heavy specimens and can provide advanced functions for automated measurement and wide-angle camera navigation. Also, in recent times, the demand for different kinds of electron microscopy devices in universities and research institutions has increased significantly around the world to advance the ongoing research and development activities. For example, in February 2020, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITG) inaugurated a next generation state-of-art transmission electron microscopy (TEM) on its campus in India. In another development, the Brazilian Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM) has become the first center in Latin America to install a Thermo scientific krios G3i Cryo transmission electron microscope (Cryo-TEM), in July 2018, bringing the power of this instrument to Latin American structural biology research. This, in turn, is expected to help transform the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Thus, the electron microscopy devices are expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Microscopy Device Market Over the Forecast Period

North America holds a major share in the microscopy device market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period mainly due to the huge investment in the research and development activities and in North America, the United States will hold the largest market in the microscopy device market in the region.

As per the Congressional Research Service report of January 2020, the United States spent USD 580 billion on different research and development activities, of which USD 21.1 billion was spent on higher education. Also, with the increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases in the country, the number of diagnostics tests has also increased which in turn has increased the demand for microscopy devices in the region. For instance, as per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2020, about 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and 606,520 people died due to cancer in the United States. Additionally, the government’s support for the research and development of nanotechnology will further influence the growth of the microscopy device market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

With the rising focus on nanotechnology and the significance of microscopy devices in disease diagnosis and other applications, certain small to mid-sized companies are also venturing into the market with their advanced and innovative products. It is expected that such smaller companies will hold a substantial share of the market studied in the future. The Microscopy Devices market includes global players such as Bausch Health, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Olympus Corporation, and others.

