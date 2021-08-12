Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments

The advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant effect on the market. Several studies emphasized how ADDS will help develop improved delivery systems (dosage forms) of existing therapeutic agents. For instance, in June 2020, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, the University of Gothenburg, and AstraZeneca, announced a new pivotal project for investigating a nasal spray mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 by combining several promising concepts. The group currently is exploring design principles for nasal immunization, developing a biomimetic​ nanoparticle provided with both immune enhancers and a targeting protein. The project is funded by the Chalmers Innovation Office, Chalmers Area of Advance Health Engineering, The Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research, and the Swedish Research Council (VR). In April 2020, Bioavanta-Bosti developed a 48-hour manufacturing process, using its Novochizol chitosan polysaccharide nanotechnology to encapsulate APIs or biologics for localized delivery and sustained release in order to generate intra-pulmonary drug delivery formulations which is suitable for treating COVID-19 patients. In 2020, Bioavanta-Bosti also announced seeking partnerships with drug developers and clinical researchers to rapidly develop a repurposed drug or new molecular or biological entity formulations to help treat severe COVID-19 infection in the lungs. ADDS has helped to explore the new insights to find out the void spaces for a potential targeted delivery and is being rapidly recognized by both the pharmaceutical industry and research institutions.

The factors that are driving this market includes the development of new drugs and biologics, advancements in understanding human biology and diseases, and increased R&D spending.

Advancements in several biology-oriented initiatives have opened a unique opportunity to better understand the molecular effects of human diseases and develop novel drugs and biologics based on these factors. The recently discovered advanced drug delivery systems include lipid, protein, and polymer technologies with better lipid distribution in the body, preventing drug degradation due to the external environment and reducing the rate of drug clearance. The advanced drugs and biologics have higher efficiency with a smaller dosage of drugs, and hence they have to be supported with advanced drug delivery systems to gain maximum efficacy from the drug. In addition to the drugs and biologics, the drug-eluting implants have the potential to provide uninterrupted treatment and reduction in drug dosage (hence lesser need for frequent dosing). The advanced sustained release systems help target intestinal infections and others. The growing trend toward self-injection devices and the rapidly growing pipeline of biologics/biosimilars and auto-injectors have also recently emerged as an important class of medical devices. Many companies are focusing on the launch of new products that will contribute to market growth. For instance, in July 2019, Mylan announced the launch of its adalimumab biosimilar. Adalimumab is an injectable biologic drug that inhibits Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) and is indicated for treating a variety of rheumatic, dermatological, and gastroenterological autoimmune diseases. Also, Similarly, in February 2019, Sandoz, a Novartis division and a global leader in biosimilars, received European Commission approval for adalimumab biosimilar, HYRIMOZ, for subcutaneous injection in either a syringe or prefilled pen in Spain.

Duocap (capsule-in-a-capsule), electro capsule, and light up delivery monitoring technology (LDMT) are some of the controlled and targeted oral drug delivery systems, which provide a new way of formulating poorly soluble compounds and monitor the release rate of drugs. Advanced drug delivery systems are being discovered with the goal of resolving solubility problems, making the drugs more lipid-soluble. Thus, this enables them to cross lipid barriers in the body easily, eventually preventing external environment issues, such as photodegradation and pH changes from affecting the drug, and further achieving the desired concentration at the desired location, in order to provide the maximum therapeutic effect. Thus, these developments are expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Market Trends

Oral Drug Delivery System Segment by Type to Hold the Highest CAGR

The oral drug delivery method is the most common and preferred route of drug administration by both the physician and the patient, by far. The demand for this dosage form mostly lies in the convenience of intake and the availability of a broad window of therapeutic index, which, in turn, lowers the possibility of toxicity and side effects, but its application is limited owing to poor stability of peptides and proteins in the gastrointestinal tract. With increasing costs and complications involved in the development, patenting, and marketing of new drug entities, pharmaceutical companies, with concomitant recognition of the therapeutic advantages of controlled drug delivery, are paying greater attention to the development and modification of oral release drug delivery systems. Over the last decade, oral release drug delivery systems received expansive attention owing to their flexibility, reduced dosing frequency, and better patient compliance. The aforementioned factors, in combination with the reasonable cost of oral controlled release drug delivery systems, led to the ease of market penetration.

Oral drugs constitute the largest business opportunity in the advanced drug delivery system market, and it is growing. The accelerated pace of advanced oral drug delivery system development is fostered by a growing market of controlled release formulation and new launches of the same in key therapeutic areas, such as the central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and respiratory diseases. For instance, in 2020, Progenity Inc. announced the positive preliminary preclinical data regarding the performance of its oral drug delivery system (DDS), the DDS capsule, which uses a proprietary autonomous localization technology designed to identify the ileal/ileocecal region of the GI tract. This technology is based on anatomy, and it is designed to resist variability in physiological conditions like pH, motility, and bacteria. The launch of such products will provide growth opportunities for the segmental market in the future. The demand for advanced drug delivery systems such as thin-film drugs is rising due to their high clinical efficacy and effectiveness against diseases. For instance, SUBOXONE film has attracted substantial market attention due to its innovative offerings, which resulted in a market shift from SUBOXONE tablet to SUBOXONE film. Recently, in March 2019, CURE Pharmaceutical expanded its oral drug delivery product line, creating CURE form, which includes CURE film, an advanced oral thin film. The new line adds CURE pod chewable and emulsions to meet the increased demand. The increase in R&D and healthcare funding by various governments is also spurring the development of advanced drug delivery systems. Owing to these factors, this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the global advanced drug delivery systems market owing to the better adoption of improved drug delivery solutions as well as follow up of advanced treatment approaches in healthcare. The United States is the largest market in the region.

The growing inclination toward self-administration of drugs, increasing innovations in injectable drug delivery systems, the high adoption rate of new healthcare technologies, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases are the primary drivers for the US advanced drug delivery systems market. Chronic diseases and conditions are on the rise. Heart disease is a leading cause of death that creates an enormous burden on people, communities, and healthcare providers and systems. Nearly half of all adults in the United States have some type of cardiovascular disease. As per a 2018 report by the American Heart Association, CVDs were the leading global cause of death, which is expected to accout for more than 23.6 million death by 2030. According to the estimates of the GLOBOCAN in 2020, there would be 22,81,658 new cancer cases diagnosed and 6,12,390 deaths due to cancer in the United States. The most common cancers in the United States are breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectum cancer, bladder cancer, and skin cancer. Moreover, according to the American Diabetes Association data, In 2018, 34.2 million Americans had diabetes, and around 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Diabetes cases are expected to increase. Thus, the demand for advanced drug delivery systems is expected to witness growth with a steeply rising patient population.

Competitive Landscape

The advanced drug delivery systems market is moderately competitive. Some of the major players in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson, Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. and others. Owing to the continuous technological advancements in the drug delivery system, there is a possibility of new entrants in the market in the coming future. The key players have been involved in various startegic alliances such as acquisitions, collaborations along with launch of advanced products to secure the position in the global market. For example, in 2019, AstraZeneca announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the self-administration of Fasenra (benralizumab) in a pre-filled, single-use auto-injector (the Fasenra Pen). Fasenra is the only respiratory biologic that offers the choice of administration at home or in a doctor’s office with eight-week maintenance dosing.

