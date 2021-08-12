Cell Surface Markers Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The technological advancements in the health care sector, increased in rate of occurrence of cancer, and rise in investment in research and developments in neurobiology is boosting the market for cell surface markers.

Market Size – USD 609.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.54%, Market Trends –Development in healthcare diagnosis and prognosis.

The Global Cell Surface Markers Market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector have primarily fueled the growth of the market. Integration of additional parameters to traditional instruments that can help in in-depth analysis in biotechnological R&D is boosting the growth of the market. The expansion of the market has also been the result of, increased investments by key players of the market for instrumental advancements with, automated techniques and solutions for disease identification and prognosis. One of such mentionable improvements in the market in 2020 is the significant investment made by GenScript, one of the key players of the market, on the project- Novel HIV Vaccine. Such emphasis on the enhancement of Novel HIV Vaccine and the associated rise in the number of researches is also boosting the growth of the cell surface markers market.

Changes in lifestyle have resulted in the increased occurrence of oncological and cell-associated diseases that demands advancements in monoclonal antibody generation and production. The increased need for improvements in antibody generation and production is having a positive impact on the growth of the market.

North America leads the global cell surface markers market. The rise in the occurrence rate of cancer and increased emphasis on drug development and discovery in this region have contributed to its market dominance. Europe is another major region for this market, which follows North America in context to its market share. The presence of market leaders in this region is one of the major contributing factors for its market share.

Further key findings from the report suggest

There have been significant advancements in the recent years, in the techniques and high-throughput tools that are required for cytological evaluation. Such advancements in the cytological evaluation are boosting the growth of the cell surface markers market.

In the context of cell type, the T Cell Surface Markers segment dominated the market that generated the highest revenue of USD 199.5 Million in 2020, with a growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. In case of infections, pathogens proliferate and activate the T cells. As a result, the T Cell Surface Markers segment turns out to be useful in identifying any infection, which has resulted in its increased use for diagnostic purpose that has a positive impact on its market share.

In regards to the products, the Antibodies segment can be seen to lead the market that yielded the higher revenue of USD 346.5 Million in 2020 with the higher growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. The revenue yielded by this segment has been attributed to the increased number of neurobiology researches that requires reliable and accurate antibodies.

In the context of source, the Mice segment generated the highest revenue of USD 294.0 Million in 2020 with the highest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period. This source is one of the most cost-effective sources for antibody production, which is a significant reason for the growth rate of this segment.

In regards to application, the Research Applications segment can be seen to be dominating the market that occupied a market share of 65% in 2020 with a growth rate of 7.1% during the forecast period. The market dominance of this segment has been the result of the rise in use of cell surface markers in stem cell, cancer, and HIV care, the associated growth in cell surface marker-based research and increased private and public funding in these researches.

In context to end-users, the market is led by the Academic & Research Institutes segment that held the largest market share of 48% in 2020 with a growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period. Factors resulting in the market dominance of this segment is the result of the increased number of researches for drug discovery and elevated emphasis on identifying novel drug targets for chronic conditions.

In the global cell surface markers market, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growth rate of this region has been driven by a significant rise in investments for R&D in the healthcare sector and unmet healthcare and medical needs.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Janssen Diagnostics, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Bio-Techne, Genscript, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen N.V.

The report segments the Cell Surface Markers market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Cell Surface Markers Market Segmentation:

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

T Cell Surface Markers

NK Cell Surface Markers

B Cell Surface Markers

Monocyte Cell Surface Markers

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Antibodies

Pcr Arrays

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Rats

Mice

Others

Instrument and Reagent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Flow Cytometer

Reagents and Kits

Hematology Analyzers

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Research Applications Drug Discovery Stem Cell Research Immunology

Medical Applications Oncology



End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Clinical Testing Laboratories & Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



