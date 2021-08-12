In vivo CRO Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Rising frequency of outsourcing R&D activities by the major pharmaceutical companies is driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.61 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Growing popularity of biologics over small molecule drugs augmenting demand for in-vivo CROs

The global in vivo CRO market size reached USD 3.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.44 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The in vivo CRO market revenue growth is fueled by various factors including increasing demand for the CROs (Contract Research Organization) in pharmaceutical drug development, rising price competition among companies, and growing requirement to reduce cost combined with rising demand for advanced products. Additionally, changing regulatory policies in several organizations, and increasing chronic medical conditions are some of the factors also expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the global in vivo CRO market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the in vivo CRO market revenue growth is increasing at a significant extent, as drug manufacturers increases their pipeline products in order to develop as well as manufacture new molecule to sustain in the market with good profit, and with a patent product.

In vivo CRO refers to the preclinical testing performed for disease pathology and drug discovery. They provide valuable information about the collection and investigation of data for the development of new drugs required in the treatment of several indications such as diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cancer, and others. Moreover, Contract Research Organization (CRO) services benefit various sponsors/manufacturers to focus completely on the production capacity, augmenting their in-house processes. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of services from drug discovery to post-marketing surveillance has made it easy for small-scale and mid-size biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in outsourcing other services which are beyond their core expertise.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global In vivo CRO Market:

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Quintiles, ICON Plc., Parexel International, American Preclinical Services, LLC, Covance Inc., Theorem Clinical research, WuXi AppTec, Inc., inVentiv Health, Evotec (US), Inc., and Charles River Laboratories.

In vivo CRO Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Rodent Based Rats Mice Others

Non-Rodent Based Hamsters Guinea Pigs Gerbils Others



GLP Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Non GLP In House Outsourcing

GLP Toxicology In House Outsourcing



Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Autoimmune/ Inflammatory Conditions Rheumatoid Arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Irritable Bowel Syndrome Others

Pain Management Chronic Pain Acute Pain

Oncology Blood Cancer Solid Tumor Syngeneic Model Patient Derived Xenograft Xenograft Others

CNS conditions Epilepsy Parkinson’s Disease Huntington’s Disease Stroke Traumatic Brain Injury ALS Muscle Regeneration Others

Diabetes

Obesity

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the In vivo CRO Market Report:

The In vivo CRO market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the In vivo CRO market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

