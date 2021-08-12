Atherectomy Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026

High prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, change in lifestyles and a rise in the geriatric population are the key factors contributing to the CAGR in the forecasted period.

Market Size – USD 1.12 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – continuous research and development for launch of new, more efficient devices for better accuracy.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Atherectomy market was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.88 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Atherectomy is a procedure to remove plaque from an artery. Removing plaque makes the artery wider so the blood can flow more freely to the muscles. This procedure is used to treat peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease. The procedure is sometimes performed on patients with very hard plaque or on patients who have already had an angioplasty and stents but still have plaque blocking the blood flow. The procedure is specifically designed to treat narrowing in arteries caused by peripheral artery diseases. It is a frequently opted alternative to Angioplasty. The surgery is not too costly either making it an apt alternative to angioplasty. The surgery is quicker than the traditional open surgery and thus is preferred by most. In addition, it is a faster and a simpler procedure to perform and therefore is advised by many surgeons.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Phillips Healthcare, Bayer AG, BARD Peripheral Vascular Inc., Boston Scientific, Medtronics, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Avinger Inc.

Atherectomy Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Excisional

Transluminal

Laser

Rotational

Orbital

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Peripheral Artery Diseases

Coronary Artery Disease

Neurovascular Disease

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Medical Research Institutes

Cardiac Catherization Lab

Other

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Atherectomy market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

