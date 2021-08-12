Coronary Stents Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

High prevalence of coronary artery disease, changes in lifestyles and a rise in the geriatric population are the key factors contributing to the CAGR in the forecasted period.

Market Size – USD 8.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – launch of new, more efficient types of stents for better results.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Coronary Stents market was valued at USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.37 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Stents are small expandable tubes that are used to treat narrowed or weakened arteries. A coronary stent is a small mesh tube that holds open passages in the body such as weak or narrow arteries. It is a small tube shaped device placed in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart diseases. The coronary stents are used in almost all the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. Stents reduce chest pains and have been proven to have improved chances of survival and decrease adverse events in the acute myocardial infraction. Coronary Stents market is continuously growing. With the rising advancements and launch of new products, there is huge scope to the product.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vascular Concepts, Stentys SA, Biosensors International Group Ltd. and Orbus Neich.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1736

Further key findings from the report suggest

Minimal invasiveness has been attracting the attention of many in the recent times. Since Coronary Angioplasty is one of the types of minimal intrusive treatments, there has been a spur of growth in the demand for this procedure. Increasing cases of coronary artery diseases, has triggered research and development initiatives to develop several innovative solutions for the treatment purposes, which lays a foundation for future growth.

Hospitals dominate the market with a market share of 63%. This is due to the extensive facilities offered in hospitals.

The coronary stents are of two types in terms of delivery. These include, balloon expandable stents and self-expandable stents.

The existence of alternatives for coronary angioplasty has also become a restraining factor for the coronary stents market. These alternatives include procedures such as Atherectomy, Laser angioplasty, coronary artery bypass etc.

Recent developments have encouraged the market to the very large extent. For instance, the recent launch of Dual Therapy Stents (DTS) is a one of its kind type of stent. The DTS is a combination of Drug Eluding Stents and Bio-engineered Stent. It has a coating on the inside as well as outside making the chances of blood clots, inflammations and tissue injuries less likely. The DTS is seen to grow at a rate of 8.8%.

Among the types of stents, Drug Eluting Stents, being the most time tested type of stents, dominate the market. They are the considered to be the safest and the most time tested among all the other types of stents. They are expected to grow at a rate of 7.7%.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share. The changing dietary habits and cases of obesity have led to an increase in the cases of CAD i.e. Coronary Artery Disease. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Europe follows North America closely and holds the highest market share amounting to 30.4%. This can be attributed to the rising technological advancements in the region. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6%.

Asia Pacific is seen to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 8.7%. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population in the region and the rising cases of Coronary Artery Disease. Several governments in this region have taken initiatives to make medical facilities and surgical procedures affordable. Asia Pacific holds a market share of around 26.6%.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1736

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Coronary Stents market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Coronary Stents market.

Coronary Stents Market Segmentation based on Types:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dual Therapy Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Bio-engineered Stents

Bare Metal Stents

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

By Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Metal

Polymer

Copolymer

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coronary-stents-market

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1736

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Market Size

Cell Isolation Market Share

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Growth

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Trends

Medical X-ray Generators Market Growth

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]