Medical Electronics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Growing geriatric population, wide area of application of imaging devices and growing awareness regarding routine checkup and rising demand for easy to use advanced healthcare devices are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Medical Electronics during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 92.4 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced medical electronics

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Electronics market was valued at USD 92.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 162.5 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1 %. Factors such as the growing standard of living, increasing aging population, rising health awareness, and increasing adoption of wearable electronics are driving the growth of the medical electronics market. The growing importance of medical electronics for patient tracking and other monitoring activities is further expected to propel the growth of the medical electronics market.

Technological innovation and technological portability with other medical equipment are some of the other factors boosting the growth of the medical electronics market. Factors such as the growing standard of living, increasing aging population, rising health awareness, and increasing adoption of wearable electronics are also expected to positively impact the medical electronics market during the forecast period. Likewise, the growing importance of medical electronics for patient tracking and other monitoring activities is expected to spur the growth of the medical electronics market.

The advancements in medical electronics include dynamic power path management, remote patient tracking, integrated analog front ends, and tissue analysis of cancer cells. Some of the innovative products are still in the developmental stage, which need to be introduced in the near future, include needle-free diabetic care, robotic checkups, and touchscreen systems for treatment rooms among other products. The opportunity for handheld wireless monitoring devices is high. Increase in technological advancements will drive medical electronics market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing disposable income levels in developing economies along with the introduction of innovative products are anticipated to increase the industry expansion. Favorable regulatory policies for expansion of the medical electronics industry and healthy reimbursement environment are also expected to propel market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Analog Devices and Hitachi High Technologies Corporation among others

The report segments the Medical Electronics market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Medical Electronics Market Segmentation:

Medical Electronics Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Invasive Pacemakers Implantable Cardioverter- Defibrillators (ICDs) Implantable Loop Recorders (ILRs) Spinal Cord Stimulators Gastric Electric Stimulators Endoscopes

Non-invasive Imaging Devices Monitoring Devices



Medical Electronics Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Therapeutic Pacemakers Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators Neurostimulation devices Surgical robots Respiratory Care devices

Diagnostic Patient monitoring devices PET/CT devices MRI scanners Ultrasound devices X-ray devices CT scanners

Others

Medical Electronics Market, by Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Sensors

Batteries

Memory Devices

Displays

Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

Medical Electronics Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Imaging

Therapeutics

Patient Monitoring

Homecare/Handheld Products

Medical Electronics Market, by End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

