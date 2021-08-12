Home Healthcare Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

An upsurge in demand for telehealth systems, coupled with a rapid adoption rate of endless numbers of home healthcare systems globally amid the COVID-19 outbreak owing to lack of sufficient isolation wards & critical units.

Market Size – USD 280.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for the home healthcare solutions for geriatric & contagious diseases.

The Global Home Healthcare Market is forecast to reach USD 680.35 Billion by 2027. The global Home Healthcare market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to the growing prevalence of the telehealth system, the rising cost of the hospital beds, unavailability of the ambulance service in rural or remote areas, availability of the skilled nursing care at home, and overall affection for the home healthcare systems compared to hospital admissions coupled with growing geriatric population, pediatric deformity, the proliferation of chronic diseases, and the rising rate of novel pandemics globally.

Tele-ICU has been one of the most trendy technology in the ICU management or critical care patient monitoring market, due to its cost-effective solutions against conventional 24/7 critical care team monitoring for a particular patient. Tele-ICU provides incessant technological advancements in centralized and remote patient monitoring through a number of hardware and software deployed in intensive care units. Incorporating a minimal amount of handy hardware can provide highly spontaneous solutions with advanced monitoring and alarming systems and reduce the burden of undergoing huge expenses of the critical care units, having treated the critical care patients right from their home.

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Home Healthcare market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Home Healthcare market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Home Healthcare market.

Home Healthcare Market Segmentation based on Types:

roduct Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Homecare Diagnostic

Therapeutics

Mobility Care

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Agency Software

Clinical Management Systems

Hospice Solutions

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Rehabilitation

Infusion Therapy

Unskilled Care

Respiratory Therapy

Pregnancy Care

Skilled Nursing

Telemetry

Hospice & Palliative Care

Purposes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Chronic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Psychological Diseases

Geriatric Diseases

Pediatric Diseases

Fertility Treatments & Pregnancy

Intensive & Critical Care

Injuries & Accidental Deformity

Nutrition & General Consultancy

Others

Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Home Healthcare Monitoring

Home Healthcare Services

Home Healthcare Software Solutions

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



