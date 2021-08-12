Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026

Rise in the chronic diseases and increase in the air pollution & air quality are some of the significant reasons to propel the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market during the forecast years.

Market Size – USD 583.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.0% for the year 2026, Market trends – Increasing lung injuries due to car accidents with various chronic diseases such as pulmonary or systemic infection, neurological conditions, among others.

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome market was valued at USD 583.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 934.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a type of respiratory failure, which is a form of lung inflammation. Due to which there is a problem with the proper delivery of the oxygen to the different body organs, which at the end impact the appropriate functioning of the parts. Various causes are included with the ARDS, such as sepsis, trauma, pneumonia, and others. The primary treatment for the ARDS involves mechanical ventilation, which is delivered through a rigid tube that enters the oral cavity and is secured in the airway.

According to a survey done by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is seen that more than 3 million people are effects due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. It can affect people of all ages. The main reason for the ARDS is air pollution, which is caused due to the emission by the vehicles. The harmful gases emitted are inhaled by the people thus leading to several problems.

Different strategic initiatives have been undertaken by the various players in the ARDS industry. For instance, on December 2018, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company merged with CVie Therapeutics and launched AEROSURF, a combination drug/device product which is used to treat respiratory distress syndrome.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for acute respiratory distress syndrome is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 4.8% and 5.7% CAGR, respectively. Increasing chronic diseases and the rise in air pollution are the key factors to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

As of 2018, the therapeutic device segment was valued at USD 291.9 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for gastrointestinal bleeding and pulmonary fibrosis has been one of the reasons for the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market.

Due to the ARDS, various complications related to the brain and lung are noticed. Neurological hypoxic brain damage is also one of the injury types, which is reported for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome is Fibro Proliferate, resolution stage, recovery stage, and many more.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market due to the significant contribution from countries like China, Japan, India, and Korea due to the growing end-segment and sales channel industries.

Asia Pacific region is accounted for the third largest market share in 2017, due to consumption in well establishes and end-user segment industries.

Among the region, North America has the largest market share. The primary driver for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in North America is the growing brain injury, thus owing to the increase in injury type segment for the ARDS market.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Smiths Medical, Athersys, GlaxoSmithKline, Altor Bioscience, and Mondobiotech.

The report segments the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Segmentation:

Device Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices Blood Gas Analyzers Pulse Oximeters Spirometers Capnography Devices Other Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices Mechanical Ventilators Invasive And Non-invasive Ventilators Drug Delivery Devices Nebulizers Humidifiers PAP Other Therapeutic Devices



Injury Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Brain Injury

Lung Injury

Severity (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Treatment (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Fibro Proliferate

Exudative Stage

Resolution Stage

Recovery Stage

Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Direct Sales

Channel Sales

End User (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Other End Users

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



