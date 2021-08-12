Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

Rise in geriatric population coupled with osteoporosis and osteo arthritis, Increase in research and development on hip prosthesis and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to propel the demand for ceramic hip prosthesis market.

Market Size – USD 2,012 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Increase in the technological advancement of the ceramic hip prosthesis industry.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global ceramic hip prosthesis market is expected to reach USD 3,424.5 Million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2026. A hip replacement is a kind of surgical procedure in which damaged hip joint is replaced with an artificial implant. It is used when the mobility is abridged and even in rest, pain is experienced. These are made up of metal, plastic or ceramic. The commercial applications of ceramic hip prosthesis have been studied and researched extensively in recent years. Ceramic hip prosthesis is widely used in the treatment of osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, septic arthritis, hip fracture and ankylosing spondylitis. According to the National Joint Registry for England, 90% of total hip replacement were performed for osteoarthritis in the U.K. in 2016.

Increase in investments in the market, which are supporting the technological advancements, and rise in healthcare expenditure are estimated to shape the growth of the Ceramic hip prosthesis market. Growing number of younger individuals suffering from degenerative diseases are observed as the most lucrative application for the ceramic hip prosthesis market recently. Ceramic hip resurfacing products are one of the greatest advances of modern hip replacement.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market:

Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Integra LifeSciences (US), B. Braun (Germany), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sophysa (France), Natus Medical (US), Dispomedica GmbH (Germany), Delta Surgical Limited (UK), Moller Medical GmbH (Germany), and G. Surgiwear Ltd. (India)

Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Segmentation:

By Product type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Total Hip

Partial Femoral Head

Hip Resurfacing

Revision Hip

By Material type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Ceramic-on-Polyethylene

Ceramic-on-Metal

Ceramic-on-Ceramic

By Sales channel type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Channel sales

Direct Sales

By End-user type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market Report:

The Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Ceramic Hip Prosthesis market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

