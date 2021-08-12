Nasal Oxygen Tube Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Increasing number of lifestyle disorders and chronic diseases across the world, along with high levels of medical development across the globe will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size- USD 4.4 Billion in 2018, Market Growth- CAGR of 7.7%, Market trends- rise in chronic diseases worldwide is boosting the global Nasal Oxygen Tube market, Asia Pacific expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nasal Oxygen Tube market was valued at USD 4.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.4 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The market for Nasal Oxygen Tube is growing out of critical customer needs. The nasal oxygen tube industry that has grown from its nascent to the advanced stages very rapidly. Nasal Oxygen Tube market can be divided into several segments and sub-segments. It includes services ranging from unskilled care to skilled nursing. The product range is also very wide, and so is the scope and need for specializations.

High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC), under the Product Type segment, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen therapy comprises an air/oxygen blender, an active humidifier, a single heated circuit, and a nasal cannula. It delivers adequately heated and humidified medical gas at up to 60 L/min of flow and is considered to have a number of physiological effects: reduction of anatomical dead space, constant fraction of inspired oxygen, and good humidification. Increasing paediatric healthcare need and a growing geriatric population worldwide are the main industry drivers. Coupled with these are the increasing incidences of chronic respiratory diseases like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia and so on. These diseases need urgent hospitalisation and care, and upon hospitalisation, patients require nasal oxygen tubing to restore their respiratory functions. As developing countries are investing in healthcare, the scourge of cross-contamination and hospital acquired infection (HAI) need to be addressed. Thus, the demand for single use nasal oxygen tubes is increasing, which will be positively affecting industry growth. Worldwide population older than 60 years might reach to 2 billion by 2050, according to WHO, which might lead to increasing chronic respiratory diseases being diagnosed which augments the demand for nasal cannulas. Nasal Oxygen Tubes are very cost effective and now come in many product variants which look into aspects like patient comfort while using the products. Ultra-soft nasal tubes, as being manufactured by Smith Medical and Salter Labs is expected to drive industry growth. It has a ready and growing demand today. The North American region was the industry leader in 2018, due to very high investments in healthcare, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Flexicare Limited (UK), Salter Labs (USA), Smiths Medical Inc (USA), Teleflex Inc (USA), Fairmont Medical (Australia), Hamilton Medicals (Switzerland), Neotech Products (USA) and Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc (USA)

Nasal Oxygen Tube Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Low-flow nasal oxygen tube

High-flow nasal oxygen tube

Applications

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Acute Respiratory Failure

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Bronchiectasis

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centres (ASC)

Others

Region

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Nasal Oxygen Tube market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

