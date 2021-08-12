Medical Gas Equipment Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026

Growing geriatric population, increasing average life expectancy, growing healthcare infrastructure and decreasing fertility, rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases, and technological advancements are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 4.55 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced equipments

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global medical gas equipment market was valued at USD 4.55 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4 %. Medical gases are the life-supporting element which helps in maintaining or saving the patient’s life. It is the supply systems used by end-users to provide or create or distribute medical air in the piping system.

Growth predicts the increased number of individuals seeking treatment for respiratory disease in ambulatory surgical centers. Growing patient, coupled with cutting-edge equipment, will render a positive impact on business growth during the forecast. Rising disease burden will positively impact demand for medical air devices, thereby fueling industry growth during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in DNA sequencing and analysis will detect causative agents will propel the industrial growth. The growing influence of home healthcare facilities that provide improved convenience for various respiratory diseases will also help drive medical gas equipment industry. Due to the Helium Privatization Act in America, the Federal Helium Reserve would be shut down, and the resources would be handed over to the private sector, which would restrain the industrial growth.

The global Medical Gas Equipment market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Medical Gas Equipment market

Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Corp., BeaconMedæs, Gentec Corp., Linde Gas, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Ohio Medical, Powerex and Praxair Inc.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Medical Gas Equipment Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Air Compressors

Masks

Vacuum Systems

Manifolds

Outlets

Valves and Hose Assemblies

Alarm Systems

Cylinders

Flowmeters

Regulators

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutions

Home Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

