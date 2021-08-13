Europe Personal Care Appliances Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share

Europe personal care appliances market was valued at USD 7,860.00 million in 2020, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 0.91% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the personal care appliances market in the European region. The closure of salons and spas resulted in consumers shifting to self grooming regime which spurred demand of the product. On account of the lockdown restrictions, offline retail stores remained closed which led to decline in sales during the restricted period. However, the decreased sales was compensated by increasing number of consumers shifting to e-commerce platform for purchasing these electronic appliances.

The personal care electrical appliance witnesses significant growth in recent years. One of the key factors driving the demand of personal care appliances is the decline in consumers visiting salons. Personal care appliances segment is a sizable market and would witness tremendous growth during the forecast period.

The demand would remain positive due to the need for curling irons and other styling products. Hair removal appliances are also gaining prominence especially due to growing demand for electric shavers and a shift from manual shavers to electrical shavers and trimmers.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand For Styling Appliances

The styling tools are designed to meet specific hair concerns of individuals, consumers can choose the products according to their requirements. In Europe, consumers are heavily using hair dryers that can dry hair quickly and to make the hair look smooth and glossy every time after use. These styling tools are mostly preferred to achieve a significant amount of control over their hair compared to drying it, naturally. Further, the hair appliances like straightener, curler, enable consumers to create a variety of hairstyles as required, thereby making it a very popular hair styling tools among people in the region. To meet the growing demand, the key market players operating globally are focusing on expanding their distribution channels and networks in the region. Moreover, The rising requirement of hair styling tools, largely, across professional salons followed by the personal use segment has led to strong growth in the lightweight and compact hair styling equipment such as hair dryers. Furthermore, the growing reliance on using personal products which combine both the aspects of daily use and are travel size have witnessed a strong uptick over the recent years.

United Kingdom Accounts For a Significant Share

There is a growing demand for high power and less intrusive personal care appliances that cater to the convenience of customers. Further, the major factor boosting the growth of this market is rising beauty consciousness among men. Increasing demand for male personal care appliances like trimmer pertaining to growing awareness about self-grooming and ease of using these appliances is boosting the market demand. Moreover, high disposable income and the growing fashion trends in the corporates have redefined the needs of male grooming. Additionally, the growing demand for styling appliances like hair dryers among the female consumers is expected to boost the market demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, breakthrough innovations in hairdryers are generating value-grab opportunities for manufacturers. The concept of super hair dryers is encouraging manufacturers to constantly innovate in products. Likewise, the Airshot from Cloud Nine has vitamins infused into its ceramic heating components that nourish the hair.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the Europe personal care appliances market enjoy a dominant presence across the region. Brand loyalty is a high-impact factor, with the features being a prime parameter. Companies need to have a strong focus on quality, and this attribute plays a pivotal role in brand positioning. The major players in market include Procter & Gamble Company, Conair Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV., and others. However, the market studied comprises many regional players. The product launches with multifunctional properties under each segment is one of the major strategies followed by the companies in the region. The global giants are expanding their distribution by launching their products on various online portals so as to increase their product reach to consumers located across the region. The major players are acquiring small firms to consolidate their position in the market.

