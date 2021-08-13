Ukraine Prefabricated Buildings Industry Outlook, Size, Share and Growth

Ukraine’s prefabricated buildings industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecasted period. The market is driven by the demand for low- to- mid-rise residential buildings, project homes, and public housing. Prefabricated housing demand in Ukraine is on the rise, as the building technique’s advantages are increasingly being leveraged by new home buyers in an improving economic and demographically charged marketplace. The government also encouraging companies that emphasize technological advancement and the standardization of modern construction methods.

During the lockdown, the manufacturing of construction-related products and the provision of related services were restricted to the permitted scope. The production of prefabricated construction materials has also been affected, causing a gap in supply and demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply chain and limited the growth of the construction and manufacturing market in Ukraine. These factors have seriously affected the income generation of the economy and construction industry.

The outlook for prefabricated construction looks steady with demand for modular systems expected to rise driven by affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly housing. As the focus on turnkey solutions is increasing, prefabrication is witnessing steady growth in the European region. Increasing government spending on sustainable infrastructure development through continuous investment in energy-saving and environmentally sustainable assets is boosting market demand for Ukrainian construction and infrastructure companies.

Key Market Trends

Labour Force is Decreasing in Ukraine

The economic crisis has started as a result of quarantine lockdown restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has rapidly spread to the rest of Europe. Construction projects also faced delays in sourcing supplies and equipment from Italy, United Kingdom, and China. The availability of imported materials depended on the specific quarantine restrictions in a particular country. Coronavirus pandemic has impacted Ukrainian labor migrants who form the largest group of foreign workers in the European Union (EU). The challenges that migrants encountered include unemployment and the loss of their livelihood because of the COVID-19 crisis, overstays, and difficulties with the return when Ukraine imposed travel bans for foreigners. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian economy also suffered from the lack of migrant workers who are essential for the supply chains and construction activities.

The Impact of Covid-19 on Prefabricated Buildings Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on Ukraine’s Prefabricated Buildings Industry. Due to lockdown restrictions, many companies stopped their factory production units. Many skilled workers were not available due to the travel restrictions imposed by the government. Projects were delayed or canceled due to financial problems and the non-availability of funds from both company and customer side. Measures were taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 have hit small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country. The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported that approximately 700,000 small service businesses have been closed-resulting in a loss of 3.5 to 4 million jobs.

In response, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) joined forces with Ukraine’s Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture in a new initiative to bolster the nation’s economic recovery. The focal point of these efforts was the innovative Industry4Ukraine platform – a virtual collaborative space for more than 35 industry associations, clusters, and other stakeholders that share a vision of national industrial development.

Competitive Landscape

The market is relatively fragmented, and the market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increase in the prefab construction building investments and upcoming major projects in the country and other few factors are driving the market. Prefabricated building systems and construction hold high potential to improve the efficiency and performance of the Ukraine construction industry in a more sustainable sense. Major players are Containex, Portakabin Ltd., Memaar Building Systems, Dorce Prefabrik Yapi Ve Insaat, and Nordimpiant.

