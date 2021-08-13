US Mutual Funds Industry Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths

With a whopping USD 21.3 trillion in total Net assets, The United States mutual fund industry remained the largest in the world in 2019. US accounted for almost 40% of the global mutual fund market that was valued at USD 54.93 Trillion in 2019.

United States accounted for a quarter of the global number of Mutual funds in the year 2020. To understand the massive size of this US market, it can be said that the United States’ market holds almost a quarter of all funds when compared globally.

As of 2019 major firms like Blackrock had an approximate value of USD 7 trillion worth of Assets under management, Vanguard stood next at USD 5.6 trillion and Charles Schwab at USD 3.7 trillion.

The majority of US mutual fund net assets at year-end 2020 were in long-term mutual funds, with equity funds alone making up 55.3 % of US mutual fund net assets. Bond mutual funds were the second-largest category, with 22 % of net assets. Money market funds (14.3 percent) and hybrid funds (8.4 percent) held the remainder.

As of 2018, there were a total of 8094 registered Mutual Funds while 7945 in April 2019. 46.2% of households owns the MF investments across the country.

Key Market Trends

US Mutual Funds Market Scenario

US Mutual Funds cover a wide range of asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, as well as market caps, sectors, industries and styles. The funds can be passively or actively managed to achieve short- and long-term returns. US Funds comprise many large companies in various industries like automobile, technology, healthcare, and the internet. Such funds give a chance to bet on companies like Apple, Amazon, Mastercard, Visa, Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook.

U.S. shares – using the S&P 500 vs. the MSCI All Countries Index (excl. the U.S.) as a benchmark – it far outperformed shares in the rest of the world over the last decade. U.S. shares grew 186%, compared with 50% for the rest of the world. In 2019 alone, as of December 27, U.S. shares rose 29% vs. 19% for the rest of the world. These numbers show why the US is at the epitome of the Mutual fund segment globally.

For many large US firms, more than 40% of their revenues come from outside the US. In recent times, Many Mutual Funds’ investments routed through the SIP or STP due to economic slowdown predictions by several AUMs for the next couple of months.

Growing Personal Finance Sector

The Personal Finance market segment contains automated investment services that enable private investors to align their investment strategy or portfolio using automated recommendations

The fintech sector’s been hurt by the sharp decline in overall transactions and payments volumes. The travel, tourism, restaurants and entertainment industries, for example, are down 70% to 90% year-over-year while cross-border transactions are down 50%. On the other hand companies are reporting payment volume increase in everyday spending categories, like food and grocery stores, a sharp acceleration and shift to e-commerce has been observed as people buy and order items from home.

The rise of financial technology (fintech) has transformed the way in which service providers are able to engage with their customers. Fintech has simplified the complicated personal finance industry, making it far more accessible for the average consumer.

Companies that use robotic process automation for banking tasks see a return on investment of up to 100% within three to eight months.

The US accounted for over 70% of global fintech funding, with $76 billion in investment in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The US Mutual Funds Market is highly competitive, with the presence of major international players. The US Mutual FundsMarket presents opportunities for growth during the forecast period, which is expected to further drive market competition. With a few players holding a significant share, the US Mutual Funds Market has an observable level of consolidation.

