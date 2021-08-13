Mobile Crane Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period

The Mobile Crane Market was valued at USD 15.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 22.73 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a mild impact on the mobile cranes market. Many construction and infrastructure sites across the world, which are major business sites for cranes, were shut down due to the lockdown orders of governments. However, in some regions, as the mining activities were declared essential and were running through the lockdown, the business opportunity for mobile cranes still survived.

The rise in infrastructure investments and growth in revenues in the mining sector across the world is likely to drive demand for cranes during the forecast period. Additionally, the increased preference of construction and heavy equipment companies to use rental or lease services and inclination towards used equipment for their operations is bound to hinder the new equipment-producing OEMs.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing infrastructure market, driven by increasing government expenditures on different projects in China and India, as both the countries have depended on infrastructure to boost the economy and create jobs.

One of the major growth drivers for the infrastructure industry, as a whole, and the mobile crane market, in particular, is the China-led, Belt and Road Initiative, which is aimed at building roads, railways, ports, and energy projects stretching from China’s western regions to Europe. The projects under the Belt & Road initiative are expected to create a huge demand for Cranes and other construction equipment. Also, the thriving mining industry in North American region especially with United States Mining Association deciding to invest in domestic raw material production is expected to create immense opportunities for the crane market.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Construction and Renovation Activities

The projected increase in demand for construction equipment across the world is an important driving factor for the mobile cranes market. Various government initiatives and the exponential increase in the need for new and improved structures are increasing the market opportunities for the construction market.

The increased need for renewable energy sources like energy from windmills is also another region for great opportunities for the mobile crane market. The compact space advantage offered by the mobile cranes makes them easier to fit into cramped-up construction areas for operations. Rought terrain cranes with high torque and offroad navigating capabilities are in high demand in both the construction and mining industries due to the operational advantages and efficiency these cranes offer.

Europe is another important region for the construction machinery market and consequently, the mobile cranes market. Germany for instance, in 2020 has registered a market share of a huge 26% of construction equipment in Europe, followed by France at 13%. With immense construction activity at Germany, France and Europe as a whole in 2020, directly points towards a great market potential for the Mobile Crane market.

North America Leading the Mobile Crane Market

The crane market is expected to expand, backed by recovery in oil prices and growth in the residential and commercial construction projects in metropolitan cities. Low oil prices played the biggest role in influencing the dynamics of the crane market, especially on the mobile crane segment. The oil companies have scrambled to sell their underused cranes through auctions, leading to a glut in the crane market, consequently bringing down prices of cranes.

The construction sector of the United States is expected to experience solid growth, backed by strong economic fundamentals, such as low unemployment rate, government’s focus on creating infrastructure, and the tightening of monetary policy, which is expected to result in strong capital inflows from the external markets.

However, the newly announced tariffs by the United States on aluminum and steel is expected to increase the costs of cranes significantly, and affect the production and sales of new cranes, pushing consumers to the rental market, for ensuring low operating costs.

The Canadian market is also expected to experience demand from the residential sector, as the country is rebuilding its infrastructure that was damaged by wild fires. The rise in prices of oil and the melting of ice caps in the Arctic is expected to open new trade routes, and lead to new exploration activities, which are expected to increase the demand for marine and offshore cranes.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the Mobile Crane Market are Liebherr, Cargotec, Tadano, Manitowoc, and Palfinger amongst others. These players have successfully capitalized on the significant demand for reliable cranes, from key players in the construction, mining, and industrial sectors. In terms of tier-2 and tier-3 supply chains and supplying to small- and medium-sized applications, the market studied is fairly fragmented, with the presence of regional players.

The prominent players have exponentially increased their R&D expenditure, in order to integrate innovation with excellence in performance. The demand for high-performance, highly efficient, and safe-handling equipment, is expected to make the market studied more competitive and effectively dynamic, during the forecast period.

