Women’s Non-Athletic Footwear Market : Global Trends, Share

The global women’s non-athletic footwear market was valued at USD 109.01 billion in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected several industries including the women’s non-athletic footwear market, across the globe. Given the combined effect of outlet closures, and frugality resulting from the rapidly deteriorating economic situation, the discretionary character of footwear made it one of the most seriously hit businesses by the pandemic. However, with the presence of online shopping, and doorstep delivery, the non-athletic footwear category witnessed a pace in demand over the mid-months of 2020.

In the past few years, the women’s non-athletic footwear industry witnessed robust growth, which is expected to continue in the future. Consumers, primarily women, are more concerned about their dressing and footwear. They are mainly influenced by commercial advertisements, movies, entertainment channels, and others.

Additionally, women’s footwear brands use famous or well-known personalities, in other words, celebrity endorsements, to promote their products, which is influencing consumer behavior. These factors are expected to drive the global demand for the women’s footwear market in the future.

Key Market Trends

Emergence of E-Commerce

With the increasing digital adoption, e-commerce is becoming popular, reinventing the purchase habits of customers, shaping new user interactions, disrupting business models, and creating new growth opportunities for both single and multi-brand stores of women’s non-athletic footwear across the globe.​ E-commerce provides easy access to product-related information and prices to the customers. Additionally, retailers are increasingly using technologies, like Augmented Reality (AR), to help online customers and improve their e-commerce experience. For instance, in 2020, Gucci adopted AR virtual platforms in collaboration with Snapchat, which allows consumers to use Snapchat filters to virtually try on Gucci shoes. ​Furthermore, as lockdowns became the new normal in view of the pandemic outbreak, businesses and consumers went increasingly digital, providing more goods and services online. It raised e-commerce’s share of global retail trade from 14% in 2019 to about 17% in 2020, as per the United Nations’ 2021 Study on Trade and Development.

Asia Pacific holds the Largest Market Share

In the Asia-Pacific market, the consumption of mass non-athletic footwear is higher compared to premium footwear. However, the scenario is changing at a faster pace with the rising number of more affluent middle class consumers. Growing preference for attractive luxury footwear as a symbol of status and the inclination of consumers toward flaunting various international brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Burberry, and Prada, aid Asia-Pacific in gaining higher market share. Domestic footwear brands dominate the women’s footwear market in China. The mainland market is being targeted by different types of brands. There are imported brands, mostly from the United States and Europe, with Italy and Spain being particularly well represented. Additionally, many foreign brands are entering the Japanese footwear market as well, by collaborating with designers from Japan and launching labels or brands specific to the country’s tradition. Moreover, the Indian women’s footwear marekt is comprised of organized and unorganized. The unorganized segment is gaining prominence in the Indian context due to its price-competitive products, which are more suitable for and appealing to the price-conscious Indian consumer. Omnichannel presence is the new trend, and businesses are racing to capitalize on it.

Competitive Landscape

The global women’s non-athletic footwear market is highly fragmented with the presence of both regional and global players. Companies are competing on different factors, including product offerings, quality, design, and marketing activities, to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Also, the key players are focusing on e-commerce platforms and online distribution channels for the online marketing and branding of their products to attract more customers. Major players focus on leveraging the opportunities posed by innovation in the market to expand their product portfolios, so that they can cater to the requirements in various product segments, especially within the category of eco-friendly footwear. Some major players in the market studied include Prada SpA, Bata, Kering, The ALDO Group Inc., Ecco Sko A/S, LVMH, and Capri Holdings among others.

