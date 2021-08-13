Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth

The automotive parts aluminum die casting market was valued at USD 21 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted manufacturing operations and the market witnessed a slowdown due to supply chain disruptions and trade restrictions worldwide. However, aluminum production witnessed positive growth despite the pandemic showering a negative influence on the market. For instance,

· According to the International Aluminum Institute, the primary production of aluminum was 5.48 million ton, with a Year-on-Year increase of 2.45% from 5.35 million ton in 2019.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114286

In addition, factors such as rising demand for lightweight vehicles and the growing utilization of aluminum in diecasting auto parts are expected to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period. Stringent environmental regulations and Cafe standards were imposed across various regions to support the adoption of the die casting process. For instance,

· In December 2018, the EU set new regulations for carbon dioxide emission for new passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The agreed-upon targets aim to reduce average CO2 emission from new passenger cars by 15% through 2025 and by 37.5% through 2030, both relative to the 2021 base figure. For light commercial vehicles, a further 15% reduction by 2025 and a further 31% by 2030 were agreed upon.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing investments and a large number of production plants established in the region. The growing adoption of aluminum by major economies such as India, China, and Japan is anticipated to contribute to the market’s overall development during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Pressure Die Casting Segment To Hold Significant Market Share

The pressure die casting segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of and consumer interest in the segment across the world. The process is accessible globally because of its unique advantage in manufacturing high-volume goods. Moreover, steady demand from the automotive sector is likely to contribute to substantial growth of the market over the forecast period.

The high-pressure process in the industry is called idle for achieving higher output levels and is primarily used in various industries. The low-pressure process is used in the output of low-volume goods with top unit costs due to the longer casting cycles. Manufacturers across the world are adopting various growth strategies to expand their presence in the global market. For instance,

· In February 2021, Nantong Jiangzhong Photoelectricity Co., Ltd. installed its Italpresse gauss TF5700 high pressure die casting (HPDC) machine at its base in Jiangsu province, China.

· With its huge 3500 x 3500mm platens, the TF5700’s closing force of 5700 ton makes it the ideal solution for large part production. Jiangzhong has also purchased a Westomat 3100 from StrikoWestofen to integrate seamlessly with the machine.

Asia-Pacific Region Anticipated To Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, major countries like India, China, and Japan are expected to contribute significantly to the development of the market over forecast period. China is one of the major producers of die casting parts, and growing adoption of passenger cars in the region is likely to have an optimistic impact on the market. For instance,

· According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, China’s car production reached 2.84 million units in December of 2020, which is an increase of 5.7% from a year earlier.

The Asia-Pacific region, being one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vehicles, tends to attract major manufacturers of the market. Many players are adopting growth strategies, such as geographic expansion and production capacity expansion, to stay competitive in this market . For instance,

· In February 2020, Ningbo Xusheng Auto Technology Co. Ltd announced that it may raise a maximum of CNY 1.2 billion for capital investment. The investment may be used for the second phase of construction of the high precision casting and forging component plant for new energy vehicles.

· In March 2021, Endurance Technologies Limited announced the construction of a new plant at Waluj to meet the demand for disk brake assembly business. The company is also setting up a cylinder-head low-pressure die-casting plant at Pantnagar, which is due to start operations by April-June 2021.

Amidst of all the factors promoting the market and the factors which can lead to disruption in the market, the strong preference of the customers toward the aluminum products and the ongoing trend of increased usage of aluminum are expected to provide a significant growth opportunity in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive parts aluminum die casting market is consolidated and led by globally and regionally established players. These companies adopt strategies such as new product developments, collaborations, and contracts and agreements to sustain their market positions. For instance,

Request For Full Report >> Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market

Automotive Fuel Tank Market

North America Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market

Automotive Clutch Market

India Automotive Parts Aluminum Die Casting Market

Automotive Coolant Market

Automotive Sunroof Market

Electric Bus Market

Automotive Power Electronics Market

Europe Electric Power Steering Market