The Automotive Metal Stamping Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry

The automotive metal stamping market is valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.33 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of over 4%.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in negative growth of the already struggling automotive and vehicle rental industry. The pandemic resulted in lockdowns and shutdowns, thereby, halting all manufacturing operations for few months. However, the automotive metal stamping market is expected to grow as economies are recovering in the post-pandemic period.

The market is poised to grow because of the driving factors like technological advancements in metal stamping processes, increasing demand for metal usage in the production of vehicle chassis, transmission components, interior & exterior components, usage of light-weight corrosion resistive metals in automotive stamping, etc.

However, the increased use of plastics/composites as metal alternatives is a key factor that would restrain market growth and pose a new threat to the automotive metal stamping market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Blanking Process is expected to witness faster growth

Metal stamping demand has increased globally as the automobile sector becomes more competitive. The desired shape of the metal is obtained by the blanking or punching process with the use of stamping dies in the metal stamping industry.

A punch and a die are used to cut a surface out of a metal sheet that is the desired form and size. It’s done by compressing the entire portion first, then extracting the blank with the upper and lower punches. As a result, the process may maintain extremely tight tolerances and hence reduce the need for subsequent processes. Copper, steel, brass, aluminum, and stainless steel are among the metals used in the worldwide metal stamping industry.

Aluminum, cast iron, titanium, and forged steel are still used extensively in vehicle engines. Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as the usage of hybrid electromagnetically supported sheet metal stamping machines, are positively affecting the market. The entire blanking process is now automated in most production plants and is monitored by computers, and the data is available on a central server, which aids the operator in making vital decisions in critical situations. In this process, the pressure is crucial.The blank for automotive metal shaping is frequently formed of sheet metal, which can be stamped, cut, or bent into the desired shape for the body of an automobile.

North America Experiences Highest Growth

North America is the world’s largest producer of metals like aluminum, steel, and iron, which are the most common metals used in the automotive industry for metal stamping. Automobile output, including commercial vehicles and large trucks, is likely to rise in the coming years.

The presence of major automobile manufacturers such as Ford, Chrysler, and GM, is a major driving factor for the region’s metal stamping sector. In the United States, metal stamping is classified as part of the metal fabrication industry, which accounts for a large portion of the manufacturing sector. Metal is converted into intermediate or end products in the fabricated metal products sector. Metals and metal-formed goods that have been created elsewhere are also treated and shaped by industry manufacturers.

The United States is the largest market for automobile metal stamping in North America. While the growth rate of the automotive metal stamping market in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is currently low due to lower vehicle consumption and production in these countries, the industry is likely to increase in the next years.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive metal stamping market is majorly dominated by several players, such as Clow Stamping Company., D&H Industries Inc., Shiloh Industries Inc., PDQ Tool & Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., and Integrity Manufacturing. These Companies are expanding their business by new innovative technologies, so that they can have edge over their competitors. However, the market is fragmented with several local players operating in the market.

In September 2017, D&H Industries purchased 2000 Ton Mechanical Press, which may be used for larger tonnage applications in forming both HSLA steel as well as stainless steel. Additionally, it has an SPM of 12 strokes per minute; and may be updated with the latest in press control technology.

