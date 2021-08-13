Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Increasing preference for fibrinogen concentrates over fresh-frozen plasma, rising incidence of bleeding disorders, and increasing number of fibrinogen concentrates product approvals are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.61 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rising R&D investment to accelerate development of advanced fibrinogen concentrates products

The global fibrinogen concentrates market size is expected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing R&D activities to develop new therapies for bleeding disorders, rising demand for fibrinogen concentrates to treat congenital deficiencies, and high incidence of bleeding disorders across the globe are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of advanced and innovative in pipeline to treat bleeding disorders is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Fibrinogen concentrates is a lyophilized and purified human plasma fibrinogen and is widely used as an alternative to traditional sources of fibrinogen, which is a natural blood protein playing a vital role in coagulation process. Fibrinogen concentrate has been extensively used and recommended for bleeding disorders and acquired coagulation disorders in several countries across the globe as it significantly improves blood clot firmness and minimizes the need for postoperative transfusion. Fibrinogen concentrates can either be plasma-derived or a recombinant and is often used for afibrinogenemia and dysfibrinogenemia. Increasing research is being carried out across the globe to expand its application scope to use it for conditions such as hemorrhage resuscitation. This is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

CSL Behring, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), LFB Group, ProFibrix BV (The Medicines Company), Shanghai RAAS, Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical, Hualan Biological Engineering, Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical, and Greencross.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Fibrinogen Concentrates market in these key regions.

Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Segmentation based on Types:

Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Segmentation based on Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Human

Animal

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency

Surgical Procedures

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



