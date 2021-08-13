Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size, Share, Healthy Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Region-Forecasts Report 2027 | KURZ, PYRAL, Greencorp

“

The report titled Global Magnetic Stripe Card Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnetic Stripe Card report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetic Stripe Card report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetic Stripe Card market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

KURZ, PYRAL, Greencorp, TSSI Magnetics and Coatings, C.T. Lay S.r.l., ITW Security Division, Entrust Datacard Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Atmel, Shanghai Fudan microelectronics

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Coercivity

Low Coercivity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Financial Sector

Commercial

Industrial

Others



The Magnetic Stripe Card Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetic Stripe Card market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetic Stripe Card market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnetic Stripe Card market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnetic Stripe Card industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Magnetic Stripe Card market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Magnetic Stripe Card market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnetic Stripe Card market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnetic Stripe Card Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Coercivity

1.2.3 Low Coercivity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Financial Sector

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Magnetic Stripe Card Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Magnetic Stripe Card Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Magnetic Stripe Card Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Stripe Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 KURZ

11.1.1 KURZ Corporation Information

11.1.2 KURZ Overview

11.1.3 KURZ Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 KURZ Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.1.5 KURZ Recent Developments

11.2 PYRAL

11.2.1 PYRAL Corporation Information

11.2.2 PYRAL Overview

11.2.3 PYRAL Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PYRAL Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.2.5 PYRAL Recent Developments

11.3 Greencorp

11.3.1 Greencorp Corporation Information

11.3.2 Greencorp Overview

11.3.3 Greencorp Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Greencorp Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.3.5 Greencorp Recent Developments

11.4 TSSI Magnetics and Coatings

11.4.1 TSSI Magnetics and Coatings Corporation Information

11.4.2 TSSI Magnetics and Coatings Overview

11.4.3 TSSI Magnetics and Coatings Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 TSSI Magnetics and Coatings Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.4.5 TSSI Magnetics and Coatings Recent Developments

11.5 C.T. Lay S.r.l.

11.5.1 C.T. Lay S.r.l. Corporation Information

11.5.2 C.T. Lay S.r.l. Overview

11.5.3 C.T. Lay S.r.l. Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 C.T. Lay S.r.l. Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.5.5 C.T. Lay S.r.l. Recent Developments

11.6 ITW Security Division

11.6.1 ITW Security Division Corporation Information

11.6.2 ITW Security Division Overview

11.6.3 ITW Security Division Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 ITW Security Division Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.6.5 ITW Security Division Recent Developments

11.7 Entrust Datacard Corporation

11.7.1 Entrust Datacard Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Entrust Datacard Corporation Overview

11.7.3 Entrust Datacard Corporation Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Entrust Datacard Corporation Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.7.5 Entrust Datacard Corporation Recent Developments

11.8 NXP Semiconductors

11.8.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

11.8.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview

11.8.3 NXP Semiconductors Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 NXP Semiconductors Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.8.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

11.9 Infineon Technologies AG

11.9.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

11.9.2 Infineon Technologies AG Overview

11.9.3 Infineon Technologies AG Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Infineon Technologies AG Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.9.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Developments

11.10 Atmel

11.10.1 Atmel Corporation Information

11.10.2 Atmel Overview

11.10.3 Atmel Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Atmel Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.10.5 Atmel Recent Developments

11.11 Shanghai Fudan microelectronics

11.11.1 Shanghai Fudan microelectronics Corporation Information

11.11.2 Shanghai Fudan microelectronics Overview

11.11.3 Shanghai Fudan microelectronics Magnetic Stripe Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Shanghai Fudan microelectronics Magnetic Stripe Card Product Description

11.11.5 Shanghai Fudan microelectronics Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Magnetic Stripe Card Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Magnetic Stripe Card Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Magnetic Stripe Card Production Mode & Process

12.4 Magnetic Stripe Card Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Magnetic Stripe Card Sales Channels

12.4.2 Magnetic Stripe Card Distributors

12.5 Magnetic Stripe Card Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Magnetic Stripe Card Industry Trends

13.2 Magnetic Stripe Card Market Drivers

13.3 Magnetic Stripe Card Market Challenges

13.4 Magnetic Stripe Card Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Magnetic Stripe Card Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

