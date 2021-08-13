Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries

“

The report titled Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nittobo, 3B Fibreglass sprl, China Jushi, Taishan Fiberglass, Chongqing Ploycomp

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hand Lay-up

Prepreg

Vacuum Introduction



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offshore Wind Turbine Blades

Land Wind Turbine Blades



The Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Processing

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Growth Rate by Processing

1.2.2 Hand Lay-up

1.2.3 Prepreg

1.2.4 Vacuum Introduction

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Blades

1.3.3 Land Wind Turbine Blades

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production

2.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Processing

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Historical Sales by Processing (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Sales by Processing (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Market Share by Processing (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Processing

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Historical Revenue by Processing (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Revenue by Processing (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Processing (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Processing

5.3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Processing (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price Forecast by Processing (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Processing

7.1.1 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Processing (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Processing (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Processing

8.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Processing (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Processing (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Processing

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Processing (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Processing (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Processing

10.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Processing (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Processing (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Processing

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Processing (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Processing (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Owens Corning

12.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.1.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Description

12.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

12.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.2.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Overview

12.2.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Description

12.2.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments

12.3 PPG Industries

12.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.3.3 PPG Industries Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PPG Industries Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Description

12.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.4 Nittobo

12.4.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nittobo Overview

12.4.3 Nittobo Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nittobo Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Description

12.4.5 Nittobo Recent Developments

12.5 3B Fibreglass sprl

12.5.1 3B Fibreglass sprl Corporation Information

12.5.2 3B Fibreglass sprl Overview

12.5.3 3B Fibreglass sprl Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3B Fibreglass sprl Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Description

12.5.5 3B Fibreglass sprl Recent Developments

12.6 China Jushi

12.6.1 China Jushi Corporation Information

12.6.2 China Jushi Overview

12.6.3 China Jushi Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 China Jushi Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Description

12.6.5 China Jushi Recent Developments

12.7 Taishan Fiberglass

12.7.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.7.2 Taishan Fiberglass Overview

12.7.3 Taishan Fiberglass Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Taishan Fiberglass Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Description

12.7.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Developments

12.8 Chongqing Ploycomp

12.8.1 Chongqing Ploycomp Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chongqing Ploycomp Overview

12.8.3 Chongqing Ploycomp Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Chongqing Ploycomp Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Product Description

12.8.5 Chongqing Ploycomp Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Distributors

13.5 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Industry Trends

14.2 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Drivers

14.3 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Challenges

14.4 Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Glass Fiber for Wind Turbine Blades Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”