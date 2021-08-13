High Performance Sputtering Target Market Leading Players, Growth, Production, And Opportunities 2021-2027 | Nikko, Honeywell, Tosoh SMD

“

The report titled Global High Performance Sputtering Target Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Performance Sputtering Target report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Performance Sputtering Target report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Performance Sputtering Target market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nikko, Honeywell, Tosoh SMD, Praxair, Hitachi, ULVAC, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Umicore, Sumitomo Chemical, Plansee, Grinm Semiconductor Materials, Advanced Tech & Material, Ningbo Jiang Feng Electronic Materials

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plane Target

Rotating Target



Market Segmentation by Application:

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Solar Battery

Optical Film

Others



The High Performance Sputtering Target Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Performance Sputtering Target market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Performance Sputtering Target market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Performance Sputtering Target market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Performance Sputtering Target industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Performance Sputtering Target market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Performance Sputtering Target market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Performance Sputtering Target market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Performance Sputtering Target Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Plane Target

1.2.3 Rotating Target

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 Flat Panel Display

1.3.4 Solar Battery

1.3.5 Optical Film

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Production

2.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Performance Sputtering Target Sales in 2020

4.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High Performance Sputtering Target Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High Performance Sputtering Target Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Sputtering Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Nikko

12.1.1 Nikko Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nikko Overview

12.1.3 Nikko High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nikko High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.1.5 Nikko Recent Developments

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Honeywell Overview

12.2.3 Honeywell High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Honeywell High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.3 Tosoh SMD

12.3.1 Tosoh SMD Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tosoh SMD Overview

12.3.3 Tosoh SMD High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tosoh SMD High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.3.5 Tosoh SMD Recent Developments

12.4 Praxair

12.4.1 Praxair Corporation Information

12.4.2 Praxair Overview

12.4.3 Praxair High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Praxair High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.4.5 Praxair Recent Developments

12.5 Hitachi

12.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hitachi High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.5.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.6 ULVAC

12.6.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

12.6.2 ULVAC Overview

12.6.3 ULVAC High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ULVAC High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.6.5 ULVAC Recent Developments

12.7 JX Nippon Mining & Metals

12.7.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Information

12.7.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Overview

12.7.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.7.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Recent Developments

12.8 Umicore

12.8.1 Umicore Corporation Information

12.8.2 Umicore Overview

12.8.3 Umicore High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Umicore High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.8.5 Umicore Recent Developments

12.9 Sumitomo Chemical

12.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview

12.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.9.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

12.10 Plansee

12.10.1 Plansee Corporation Information

12.10.2 Plansee Overview

12.10.3 Plansee High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Plansee High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.10.5 Plansee Recent Developments

12.11 Grinm Semiconductor Materials

12.11.1 Grinm Semiconductor Materials Corporation Information

12.11.2 Grinm Semiconductor Materials Overview

12.11.3 Grinm Semiconductor Materials High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Grinm Semiconductor Materials High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.11.5 Grinm Semiconductor Materials Recent Developments

12.12 Advanced Tech & Material

12.12.1 Advanced Tech & Material Corporation Information

12.12.2 Advanced Tech & Material Overview

12.12.3 Advanced Tech & Material High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Advanced Tech & Material High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.12.5 Advanced Tech & Material Recent Developments

12.13 Ningbo Jiang Feng Electronic Materials

12.13.1 Ningbo Jiang Feng Electronic Materials Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ningbo Jiang Feng Electronic Materials Overview

12.13.3 Ningbo Jiang Feng Electronic Materials High Performance Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ningbo Jiang Feng Electronic Materials High Performance Sputtering Target Product Description

12.13.5 Ningbo Jiang Feng Electronic Materials Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 High Performance Sputtering Target Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 High Performance Sputtering Target Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 High Performance Sputtering Target Production Mode & Process

13.4 High Performance Sputtering Target Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High Performance Sputtering Target Sales Channels

13.4.2 High Performance Sputtering Target Distributors

13.5 High Performance Sputtering Target Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 High Performance Sputtering Target Industry Trends

14.2 High Performance Sputtering Target Market Drivers

14.3 High Performance Sputtering Target Market Challenges

14.4 High Performance Sputtering Target Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global High Performance Sputtering Target Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”