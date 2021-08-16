Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Rising geriatric population, increasing cases of joint reconstruction, increasing awareness levels among patients & healthcare professionals, and high level of healthcare expenditure, demand for minimally invasive surgery are key factors contributing to high CAGR during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 146.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Rapid Test

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market was valued at USD 146.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 327.9 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6 %. Orthopedic navigation systems are used in surgeries for the replacement of the knee, hip, spine, joints and shoulders. Complete knee arthroplasty, revision of total knee arthroplasty, kinematic evaluation and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA) are some of the applications in which these navigation systems can be used. In the case of hip surgeries, these systems can be used for total hip arthroplasty. In spinal surgeries, orthopedic navigation systems can be used to treat defects caused by degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, fractures and spondylolisthesis. The growth in the medical tourism is expected to be one of the main trends that will gain popularity in the orthopedic navigation system market. Orthopedic navigation systems include intraoperative effect and preoperative planning to represent three-dimensional computer images in a relatively durable anatomy that are image-guided operating systems. Increased cases of joint reconstruction fuel market growth. The popularity of orthopedic navigation systems has increased among surgeons in developed countries due to more convenience of the system over traditional imaging techniques such as X-ray. The cost-effective solutions and increased awareness are factors expected to boost the growth of orthopedic navigation systems market in the near future. In addition, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to support market growth over the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Synthes unit has entered a definitive agreement with JointPoint, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Orthopedic Navigation Systems is growing at a CAGR of 7% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 10.4 % and 10.3% CAGR, respectively. Growing geriatric population is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

Robotics systems should also create competition as companies like Stryker start selling these systems alongside traditional systems. However, the high price and the recent appearance of this technology will prevent it from completely displace non-robotic navigation in the short term.

Surgeons who have adopted orthopedic navigation systems generally continue to use the system due to clinical benefits, such as reduced exams. However, surgeons who prefer other technologies believe that navigation systems are too cumbersome, too expensive and that the extra costs do not outweigh the advantages over other technologies. This may inhibit the market growth.

Strong economic development is boosting medical tourism in countries such as India and China, which would boost the growth by increasing consumer purchasing power.

The growing demand for computer-assisted orthopedic surgery because of the associated benefits, such as shorter convalescence time and shorter hospital stay, is expected to drive growth in the sector.

The market is inherently competitive, with key players primarily focusing on product innovation strategies due to changing needs of healthcare facilities, surgeons and patients.

Knee navigation systems had the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing target population i.e., geriatric population worldwide, wider adoption by healthcare professionals and wide availability of products.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Orthopedic Navigation Systems market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Orthopedic Navigation Systems market.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Segmentation based on Types:

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electromagnetic

Optical

Radiography

Fluoroscopy-based

Image-less

Others

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Segmentation based on Application:

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Knee surgeries

Spine surgeries

Hip surgeries

Joint replacement surgeries

Shoulder replacement surgeries

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

