Ultrasound Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Growth in chronic diseases, increasing investments by governments, and advancements in technology are driving the market for Ultrasound.

Market Size – USD 6.34 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of cancer.

The global Ultrasound Market is forecasted to reach USD 10.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease across the globe, coupled with rising population, has increased the demand for ultrasound market. The growing geriatric population is prone to diseases and fractures that affect the growth of the market positively.

The growing incidence of chronic diseases is increasing rapidly all across the globe. The prevalence of cancer has become a major concern for the healthcare sectors in the world. The demand for ultrasound imaging is expected to rise owing to high demand for early detection of diseases and minimization of the cost of treatments.

The government in Europe are focusing on supporting and promoting industrial research. It has provided several tax incentives to establish R&D units, with high technologically advanced ultrasound facilities. Increasing investment by the European government in its healthcare sector and goal to develop non-invasive and safe technologies to promote therapies of diseases, injuries, and other abnormalities are propelling the demand in the region.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Ultrasound Market:

Siemens AG, Esaote, Analogic Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics, General Electric Company, Carestream Health, Hologic, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Mobisante, Inc., among others.

Ultrasound Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Therapeutic Ultrasound

Diagnostic Ultrasound

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Stationary Ultrasound

Portable Ultrasound

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Cardiology Applications

Vascular Applications

Radiology/General Imaging Applications

Urological Applications

Pain Management Applications

Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Applications

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Ambulatory Care Centers

Maternity Centers

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research and Academia

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Ultrasound Market Report:

The Ultrasound market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Ultrasound market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

