Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

The rise in geriatric population, bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, developments in interventional cardiology devices have resulted in boosting the Interventional Cardiology Devices market.

Market Size – USD 15.49 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – The rising demand for bioresorbable vascular scaffolds

The global interventional cardiology devices market is forecast to reach USD 28.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Interventional cardiology can be defined as a branch of cardiology that focuses specifically on the treatment of structural heart diseases, based on catheters. It is contrary to noninvasive or preventive treatments such as lifestyle changes and most imaging techniques, wherein this method of treatment mainly deals with more invasive treatments, involving stenting and catheters. Previously open-heart surgery was considered as the only option for care users having narrowing aortic heart valve or at a high risk of aortic stenosis. The fact that this form of cardiovascular treatment is a non-surgical option has resulted in its growing popularity, which in turn is boosting the demand for interventional cardiology devices. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and developments in interventional cardiology devices are some of the factors further propelling the growth of the market.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The increasing occurrence rate of lifestyle diseases, continuous growth in the geriatric population, and expansion of the healthcare sector are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market in this region.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Abbott, Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Ivascular, C. R. Bard, Terumo Corporation and Biotronik.

The report segments the Interventional Cardiology Devices market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Stents

PTCA Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Device

PTCA Balloons

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Homecare Setting

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Coronary angioplasty

Congenital heart defect correction

Valvuloplasty

Percutaneous valve repair

Percutaneous valve replacement

Coronary thrombectomy

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



