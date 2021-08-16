Surgical Table Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.45 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – Increased healthcare expenditure

The global surgical table market is expected to reach USD 1.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for surgeries across the globe is expected to drive the market demand. Surgery, a basic component of health care systems, is used in treating a wide range of diseases to improve human health. Surgeries are necessary for everyone ranging from infants with congenital abnormalities to the aged with cataracts. Surgery may be preventative, as in prophylactic mastectomy, or curative as in case of cancers. Often, it an element of critical emergency care, like trauma, along with the treatment of chronic diseases, including osteoarthritis. Furthermore, surgical care is vital in the diagnosis and supportive care of various conditions.

Several efforts are being made to increase the scope of surgical services including the World Bank’s Disease Control Priorities project and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency & Essential Surgical Care program, which encourage the deployment of essential packages of interventions at district hospitals in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which was expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. According to a study in 2013, it has been estimated that vascular surgery has the highest likely demand growth (31%), followed by cardiology (20%), radiology, neurological surgery, and general surgery (each with demand growth of 18%) among aged people.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Skytron, Steris, TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ Co. KG, AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH, Denyers International Pty, Alvo, Eschmann, Holdings Limited, Getinge AB, and Mizuho Corporation

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Surgical Table market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Surgical Table market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Surgical Table market.

Surgical Table Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

No-Powered surgical Tables

Powered Surgical Tables

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

General Surgery

Specialty Surgery

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Metal

Composite

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



