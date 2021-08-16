Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Increasing demand for the medium (1.5T and 3T) field strength MRI system coupled with high investments in R&D of magnetic resonance imaging are fueling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 5.62 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for magnetic resonance imaging for neurological procedures in the hospitals and ambulatory surgical center globally.

The global magnetic resonance imaging market is forecast to reach USD 8.50 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive scanning technology that produces three-dimensional detailed anatomical images by incorporating powerful magnets and radiofrequency, unlike the X-Rays and CT Scans which make use of ionizing radiation technology. Inside parts of various joints, ligaments, cartilage, muscles, tendons, and other injured parts of the body, especially for the disorders of the soft tissues, which cannot be observed with X-Rays and CT scan, can be projected through MRI system. Rising number of geriatric population and increasing incidences of Alzheimer’s disease and cancerous and non-cancerous tumors are few diseases that highly require magnetic resonance imaging for the treatments and procedures. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing neurological & cerebrospinal disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the MRI units in various healthcare centers is expected to boost the further rapid growth of this market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd Inc., Esaote SpA, Shenzhen Anke Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Time Medical Systems, and FONAR Corporation.

The report segments the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Segmentation:

Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Closed MRI

Open MRI

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Low Field Strength

Medium Field Strength

High Field Strength

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Neurological & Cerebrospinal

Cardiovascular

Abdominal

Breast

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



