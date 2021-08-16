Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in research and development activities, and advancements in technology are propelling the market demand.

Market Size – USD 319.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growth in geriatric population.

The global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) market is forecast to reach USD 555.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intravascular ultrasound uses a probe or transducer to generate sound waves and produce images of blood vessels.

When the probe is used to evaluate the coronary arteries, intravascular ultrasound can show the entire artery wall and provide important information about the amount and type of plaque buildup, which helps in determining the risk for heart attack. Ultrasound has no known harmful effects as it does not use ionizing radiation, and can provide clear pictures of soft tissues that are not well seen on x-ray images.

An increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and a surge in the number of surgeries among the aging population is driving the demand for the market. However, development in the non-invasive surgical technologies and intense competition among the manufacturers are expected to limit the growth of the market.

Get a sample copy of the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2504

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical, Fujifilm Corporation, Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd., Samsung Medison, Canon Medical Systems, and Boston Medical Corporation

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2504

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Segmentation:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Virtual Histology IVUS

IMAP

Integrated Backscatter IVUS

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Accessories

Consoles

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic And Research Institutes

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intravascular-ultrasound-ivus-market

Major Highlights of the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Report:

The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2504

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read More Reports:-

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size

Medical X-ray Generators Market Share

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Trends

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Forecast

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]