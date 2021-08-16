T-Cell Therapy Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Increasing demand for the t-cell therapy in hematologic malignancies treatment coupled with high investments in R&D of T-Cell Therapies are fueling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for T-Cell therapies in the hospitals and cancer research center globally.

The Global T-Cell Therapy Market is forecast to reach USD 8.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The T-cell therapy involves isolating the T-cells from the body and equipping them with new T-cell receptors; once the T-cells are activated and expanded, they are infused back into the body to fight off the cancerous cells. In the most common form of T-cell therapy, T-cells are hijacked from the body and the natural functions of those t-cells are augmented in the laboratory to steer them towards the tumorous or the cancerous cells particularly. The Global T-Cell Therapy market is growing at a substantial pace as the number of cancerous diseases and the implementation of T-cell therapeutic immunity system are drastically being propelled. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the T-Cell therapies in various cancer research centers is expected to accelerate the further rapid growth of this market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics Inc., Novartis International AG, AbbVie Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Bluebird Bio, TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and DiaCarta, Inc., among others.

The report segments the T-Cell Therapy market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

T-Cell Therapy Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hematologic Malignancies

Solid Tumors

Type of Imaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

CAR T Cell Therapy

TCR Therapy

TIL Therapy

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Ambulatory Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report.

