Butyric Acid Market – Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities

The Butyric Acid market is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted due to COVID-19 in 2020. Owing to the pandemic scenario, several countries went into lockdown which led to supply chain disruptions, work stoppages, and labor shortages. COVID-19 pandemic had major negative effects on the pharmaceutical industry. It had created issues like medicine consumption pattern changes due to the unavailability of medicines, in turn slowing down the growth of the industry. COVID-19 has created medication shortages in many parts of the world at the beginning of the outbreak. The lockdown also slowed down the operations of several applications of the market studied, which has resulted in reduced demand for butyric acid, in comparison to the pre-COVID-19 period. This has affected the butyric acid market.

– Over the medium term, the rising number of food processing industries and increasing the usage of butyric acid as intermediate are driving the market growth.

– On the flipside, fluctuating raw materials and associated health hazards are expected to hinder the market growth.

– Asia-Pacific Region accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to register the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Animal Feed Sector

– Butyric acid has been gaining popularity as an ingredient for animal feed. Butyric acid is the key feedstock for different butyrate salts and glycerine esters – so-called butyrins. Salts are incorporated into feed premixes as fat-coated or non-coated administrative forms to channel the active ingredient to the target organs in the animal’s intestine.

– For the cattle, poultry, and aquaculture industries, butyric acid derivatives are used (extensively) as an additive in the feed. Butyric acid is essential for animals and is used as an ingredient to help animals meet the necessary health requirements.

– The right type of feed is necessary to provide nutritious ingredients to animals, and so, butyric acid is a beneficial ingredient for the animal feed industry. Butyric acid products help improve health, provide a proper diet for animals, and help to raise animals more efficiently.

– The rising incidences of animal diseases have led to the increased use of butyric acid in animal feed in various regional markets. In Asia the meat per-capita is still very low comparatively compared to the developed regions like Europe and North America. However, owing to rising incomes and urbanization , the meet consumption is set to explode in the region. The burgeoning wealth of the relatively new middle class, across most of Asia, is driving the unprecedentedly high demand for animal products.

– The rising penetration of the major food corporations like KFC and McDonald’s, who have made low-price meat increasingly available in Asian markets is also contributing to this growth. According to Asia Research and Engagement report named “charting Asia’s protein Journey” has forecast that the meat consumption will rise to 33% by 2030 and 78% by 2050 in Asia.

– The top eight countries are China, the U.S., Brazil, Russia, India, Mexico, Spain and Turkey. Together, they account for 55% of the world’s feed production and contain 59% of the world’s feed mills.

– All such growth depicting factors in animal feed consumption are in turn driving the market for butyric acid over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the highly developed healthcare sector in China, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the food processing and chemical sector through the years.

– Butyric acid consumption for animals has been significantly rising. It helps in maintaining animal intestinal health and growth performance, especially in young and vulnerable animals.

– According to the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, the Chinese pharmaceutical sector has shown the highest growth rates over previous years. The growth rate of pharmaceuticals in China is around 4% in the year 2019, Japan’s pharmaceuticals also grew by 4% in the year 2020.

– Furthermore, China is the second-largest market for pharmaceuticals globally. The market for pharmaceuticals is emerging rapidly, owing to the growing middle-class and aging society present in the country, rising incomes, and increasing urbanization. The pharmaceutical sales of the country are expected to reach up to USD 175 billion by 2022. The country has a large and diverse domestic drug industry, comprising around 5,000 manufacturers, of which many are small- or medium-sized companies. This is expected to boost the growth of the usage of butyric acid in the pharmaceutical industry.

– The food and beverage industry in China is growing at a rapid pace. China accounts for almost one-fourth of the total global population, and the country hosts one of the most rapidly developing consumer markets in the world, which provides a tremendous boost to the food and beverage industry.

– China’s livestock industry has expanded rapidly over the recent years, as diets are shifting toward more animal-based proteins. At present, China is the world’s largest producer of livestock products and the largest manufacturer of animal feed.

– All the afore-mentioned factors are expected to drive the demand for butyric acid over the forecast period.

