Fluorspar Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast

The fluorspar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the market is growing demand of fluorspar from fluorspar extracted chemicals. However, environmental regulation on extraction of chemicals from fluorspar is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– By application, Growing demand of fluorspar from chemical industry is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

– Increasing use of fluorspar made fluoropolymers in lithium batteries is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand of Fluorspar from Fluorspar Extracted Chemicals

– Fluorspar is the mineral form of calcium fluoride which belongs to the halide minerals and crystallizes in isometric cubic habit.

– Pure fluorspar is transparent, both in visible and ultraviolet light, but impurities usually make it a colorful mineral used as stone in ornamental and lapidary applications.

– Fluorspar is used directly or indirectly to manufacture products such as aluminum, gasoline, insulating foams, refrigerants, steel, and uranium fuel.

– Fluorspar is mainly used in the chemical industry to manufacture hydrofluoric acid and HF is then used to manufacture a variety of products such as fluorocarbon chemicals, foam blowing agents, refrigerants, and a variety of fluoride chemicals.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of fluorspar from fluorspar extracted chemicals is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fluorspar during the forecast period. The rising demand of fluorspar from chemical industry and growing application in steel and automotive industry in developing countries like China, Japan and India is expected to drive the demand for fluorspar in this region.

– The largest producers of fluorspar are located in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of fluorspar are China Kings Resources Group , Zhejiang YiPeng Chemical Co.,Ltd, RUSAL, MINERSA GROUP and British Fluorspar Ltd among others.

– China remained the world’s largest aluminium producing country in 2019, with total aluminium production reaching 35.7 million metric tonnes (MMT), accounting for more than half of the global output

– Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for fluorspar in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Competitive Landscape

The global fluorspar market is partially consolidated in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are RUSAL, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., MINERSA GROUP, Zhejiang YiPeng Chemical Co.,Ltd, and British Fluorspar Ltd among others.

