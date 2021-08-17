Squalene Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

The Global Squalene Market size was valued at USD XX million in 2020 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Squalene is mainly used in cosmetics products such as lipsticks, eye shadows, anti-aging creams, deodorants, and others. Considering the pandemic scenario, the makeup and perfume segment has got the hardest negative hit during the lockdown. For instance, globally, the beauty industry, including colon cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, haircare, and personal care, has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The first-quarter sales were really weak, and there have been widespread store closures. By the end of 2020, revenue generated by the cosmetic and personal care industry is anticipated to decline by 20%-30%, thereby affecting the squalene market growth. However, the demand for squalene to produce adjuvants for various COVID-19 vaccines has significantly increased during the current situation, which has enhanced the demand for the market studied.

– Over the short term, owing to the versatile and favorable chemical properties of squalene, and its application in the cosmetics and food industry is growing exponentially, consequently propelling the market growth.

– However, stringent regulations employed by General Fisheries Commission of the Mediterranean (GFCM), North East Atlantic Fisheries Commission (NEAFC), Commission for Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) towards shark killing concerns and fishing limitation are likely to hinder the growth of studied market.

– The research and development related to therapeutic use of squalene as an adjunctive therapy in a variety of cancers which likely to provide opportunities for the squalene market over the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the squalene market, owing to the escalating consumption of squalene in cosmetics from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Cosmetics Industry to Dominate the Market

– Cosmetics stands to be the dominating segment owing to increasing consumer awareness along with higher consumer spending power towards natural personal care and cosmetics.

– Owing to the immense benefits of squalene on skincare, it is found in several moisturizers, face creams and is a prominent ingredient in anti-aging creams.

– Beneficial attributes of squalene like omega 2 rich, anti-inflammatory, detoxifying, hydrating, and anti-oxidation characteristics due to which it is widely adopted for beauty products like lotions, creams, ointments, and lipsticks, etc.

– Increasing natural ingredients demand, especially plant-derived, for personal care & cosmetic products by consumers due to harmful effects from fossil fuel sources is most likely to fuel growth for squalene.

– The global cosmetics industry was valued at about USD 639 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach about USD 851 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of about 5.8%, thus stimulating the market demand for squalene in the coming years.

– According to the Mexican Chamber of Cosmetic Products (CANIPEC), the Mexican cosmetics market the number of Mexican personal care brands has tripled since 2013.

– Additionally, the total local production of cosmetics and personal care products in Mexico was around USD 7.10 billion in 2018 which grew to about USD 7.15 billion in 2019, riding on the market entry of various new brands such as Estée Lauder, LVMH, Puig and Perfumerie Versailles into the Mexican market.

– As of Cosmetics Europe, the European Cosmetics and personal care industry was valued at about USD 95.32 billion in 2019, with a growth rate of about 1.5% compared to the previous year, thus led to an increase in the demand for cosmetics in the region, which in turn stimulates the demand for the market studied.

– According to the Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry, the Brazil hygiene, perfumery, and cosmetics industry accounted a 5.8% growth in revenue ( ex-factory sales ) during January to September 2020 , when compared to the same period in 2019. During the same period, the personal care segment accumulated a 4.3% growth, and the cosmetics segment remained stable with a growth of 0.1%. Furthermore, the face skin care products category grew by 28.7% during January to September 2020, when compared to the same period in 2019, which in turn stimulates the market demand.

– Furthermore, the easy availability of plant-based squalene in various regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America will fuel the growth of market.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show a significant impact on the market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Region

– Asia-Pacific region stands to be the fastest-growing market for the personal care and food industry. Factors such as the strengthening of the immune system, anti-aging, anti-oxidation, and UV protection properties of squalene are likely to drive the market growth.

– Squalene is a nutrient-rich natural ingredient thus it is used as a food supplement in the food industry and expanding the food industry in the region is anticipated to drive the market.

– The rapid growth in the food processing industry in China, India, and ASEAN countries is expected to contribute to the demand for the squalene market.

