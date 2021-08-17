Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Trends & Growth Forecast

The Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Owing to the pandemic scenario, the mining and automotive manufacturing activities were on temporary halt during the government-imposed lockdown, thus led to a decrease in the consumption of concentrated nitric acid used in the manufacturing of automobile interior products and mining explosive materials, which in turn has negatively impacted the market demand. However, nitric oxide, a compound produced by the reduction of nitric acid with copper, is used to treat pulmonary hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome has grown in demand as it has the potential to treat COVID-19 patients, thereby enhancing the demand for market studied.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-113610

– Over the short term, the growing demand for concentrated nitric acid from the ammonium nitrate segment in applications including fertilizer and mining explosives production is expected to drive the market’s growth.

– However, the toxicity of concentrated nitric acid is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– The technological and scientific advancement in mono and dual-pressure technology for the production of nitric acid designed to cope with the latest environmental regulations and to maximize the amount of steam exported are likely to provide opportunities for the concentrated nitric acid market over the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Ammonium Nitrate to Dominate the Market

– Ammonium nitrate stands to be the dominating segment owing to the extensive utilization of agricultural fertilizers, explosives, and aviation fuels.

– Ammonium nitrate is used as a fertilizer and can be used as an intermediate for making other fertilizers containing high amounts of nitrates such as calcium and urea ammonium nitrate.

– The rise in demand for fertilizers to cater to the ever-increasing requirement for food is fueling the ammonium nitrate segment. This, in turn, is propelling the concentrated nitric acid market.

– Ammonium nitrate is also used as an intermediate for explosives and agrochemicals. The explosives industry shares a noteworthy interest in items in the mining of coal and metals. Production of explosives uses ammonium nitrate which requires a lot of nitric corrosive as an antecedent which legitimately impacts the interest for nitric corrosive. According to USGS, the total value of metal mine production in the United States was about USD 26.9 billion in 2019 and reached about USD 27.7 billion in 2020, with a growth rate of about 3%, thus led to an increase in the demand for explosives from the metal mining sector, which in-turn has stimulated the demand for the market studied.

– Furthermore, the coal production in the United States was valued at about USD 25.5 billion in 2019 and reached about USD 18.8 billion in 2020, with a decline rate of about 26%, thus led to a decrease in the consumption of explosives used during the mining, which in-turn negatively impacts the market demand for ammonium nitrate and concentrated nitric acid.

– Ammonium nitrate is utilized in Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO) which is widely used as bulk industrial explosives. Increasing demand for ANFO for manufacturing civil explosives is projected to drive the ammonium nitrate application segment during the forecast period.

– The market value of the global agrochemicals business is estimated to be USD 243.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase to nearly USD 300 billion by 2024, which is expected to enhance the demand for the concentrated nitric acid for formulating agrochemicals including pesticides and others.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show a significant impact on the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region stands to be the largest and fastest-growing market for concentrated nitric acid. Asia-Pacific region is the industrial base with established manufacturing facilities of agrochemicals, fertilizers, explosives, polyurethane foams, etc.

– In FY2019, the primary sales volume for fertilizers in India was amounted to about 57.8 million tons and reached about 61.4 million tons, with a growth rate of about 6%, thus led to an increase in the consumption of nitric acid from the fertilizer segment.

– Factors, such as various industrial applications such as automotive, building and construction, and agrochemicals is the prominent factor projected to boost the market in the Asia-Pacific.

– Adipic acid is formulated by oxidation of the mixture of cyclohexanone and cyclohexanol with nitric acid, which is also known as ketone-alcohol oil (KA oil).

– In small amounts, adipic acid is used in food ingredients in form of flavoring agents and can also be used in the production of nylons and polymers. An increase in the use of nylon and polyurethane is estimated to drive the demand for adipic acid. This, in turn, is likely to propel the concentrated nitric acid market during the forecast period.

Request For Full Report >> Concentrated Nitric Acid Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

Concentrated Nitric Acid Market

Opacifiers Market

Industrial Absorbent Market

Methylene Chloride Market

Optical Film Market

Ceramic Membranes Market

Coated Steel Market

Ionic Liquid Market

Eco Fibers Market

Zinc Citrate Market