Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market was valued at USD 69.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 112.2 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are used to treat kidney failure. Hemodialysis uses a human-made membrane for filtration of waste and removal of excess fluid from the blood. In contrast, peritoneal dialysis uses the lining of the abdominal cavity and a solution known as dialysate for the elimination of waste and excess fluid from the body.

The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney diseases, an increased prevalence of diabetes along with the preference of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant are the major factors contributing to the growth of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Along with this, the rising geriatric population, increasing investments for innovating dialysis products, technological advancements in the products, and favorable reimbursement policies are factors that drive the growth of the market. Various key players are engaged in providing user friendly services such as home dialysis. Lack of organ donors as compare to number of organ recipient, increasing organ rejection cases are also expected to carve the population towards dialysis. Increasing kidney diseases such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), according to University of California San Francisco approximately 2 million patients have ESRD across the globe and is expected to rise in further years which is expected to grow the demand of the market.

The key market players are adopting various strategies such as product launch, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to maintain their market position. For instance, in 2019, Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest provider of dialysis products and services, launched a 4008A dialysis machine. The company aims to improve accessibility to life-sustaining dialysis treatment for patients who are living with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) with the launch of their new product. However, high cost and high risks and complications associated with dialysis are the major hindrances for market growth during 2019-2026.

The global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis market

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., DaVita Healthcare Partners, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso, Nipro Corporation

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation:

Products & Services Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hemodialysis Machines Center Use hemodialysis machines Home Use hemodialysis machines

Consumables Dialyzers On the basic of material Synthetic Cellulose On the basic of flux High flux Low Flux

Hemodialysis analyzer product AV fistula Arteriovenous grafts Tunneled hemodialysis catheter Temporary hemodialysis catheter

Bloodline

Hemodialysis Concentrates Alkaline Acidic

Others

Services In House Clinic

Peritoneal Dialysis Concentrates Machines Catheters Short term Long term

Transfer sets

Services

Modality (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hemodialysis Conventional long-term Short nocturnal

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis Automated peritoneal dialysis



Water Treatment System (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hemodialysis water treatment system Central water disinfection systems Chemical disinfection systems Heat disinfection systems Accessories Portable water disinfection systems

Peritoneal water treatment system

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

In-Center Dialysis

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centers

Home Dialysis Peritoneal Dialysis Home Hemodialysis



Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

