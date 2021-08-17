Immunohematology Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Immunohematology market was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%. Immunohematology is a branch of “Hematology,” which facilitates the screening of donor blood for antigens, Rh factor, and other blood components such as white blood cells. Commonly known as “Blood Banking,” it prepares blood components for transfusion and helps in reducing transfusion-related diseases such as HIV and thalassemia.

Immunohematology enables safe blood transfusion and transplantation of hematopoietic tissue, as well as prevent the undesired immune-related complications, transplantation, and pregnancy-related issues. High incidence of hematological diseases, increasing demand for platelets, plasma factors, and immunoglobin, the rapid development of blood banks by government and private institutions, and increased awareness regarding the importance of blood-transfusion related diseases are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

Technological advancements in the immunohematology devices include fully automated analyzers that perform the blood screening test and deliver speedy & accurate results. The technological advances have significantly improved the clinical outcomes and helped increasing reliability and accuracy. Such advancements have enabled the end-users to adopt a vitro study of blood compatibility between the receiver’s and donor’s blood. Advanced antiglobulin screening instruments and assays validate for proper blood typing. Key market players are significantly investing in Research & Development and product innovation. Furthermore, the companies are focusing on improving the safety and longevity of blood stored in blood banks by innovating advanced immunohematology devices.

The upcoming market trend is of Reagent rentals or leasing analyzers. However, considering that the high costs of the analyzers and of reagents are reducing the sales of immunohematology devices, manufacturers are permitting the end-users to rent the advanced reagents and analyzers. The biggest problems hampering the market growth is the availability of the truly voluntary altruistic blood donor. Despite, screening for transfusion transmissible diseases is now widespread although there is still a scope and requirement to enhance quality assurance procedures and to improve the outcome. Lack of awareness and shortage of skilled professionals to carry out the process are some of the major hindrances to the immunohematology market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Grifols, Immucor, Abbott laboratories, Beckman Coulter, ThermoFisher, Becton Dickinson and Merck KGaA

The report segments the Immunohematology market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Immunohematology Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Immunohematology Reagents

Immunohematology Analyzers Automated Analyzers Semi-automated analyzers / Non-automated analyzers



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pretransfusion testing ABO and Rh Typing Antibody Detection Cross matching

Investigation of immune hemolysis

Perinatal testing

Blood group Phenotyping / genotyping

Leucocyte and platelet Serology

Disease (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Blood-related diseases

HIV

Hepatitis

End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Blood banks

Diagnostic laboratories

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



