Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.76 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Blood loss has always been a concern in surgery. Hemostasis is the formation of blood clots at the site of injury. It is a complex interaction between the platelets plasma proteins and coagulation and fibrinolysis pathways. Platelets provide the initial hemostasis response.

The number of hemostatic agents and tissue sealants have been developed and are currently used in various surgical disciplines all across the world. Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents are used in medical applications and act as a catalyst in blood clotting. This reduces the time required for clotting of the blood and prevents blood loss. An increase in the adoption of advanced technologies and increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth in the coming decades. Additionally, the increasing number of diabetic patients, cardiovascular conditions, urological issues, liver problems, and gastrointestinal conditions owing to the changed lifestyle and inappropriate eating habits among the population is expected to raise the number of surgeries. For instance, according to the CDC, these procedures categories made up 72% of procedures performed on females and 67% of those performed on males. It is anticipated to drive the market growth positively for hemostasis and tissue sealing products in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the critical factors responsible for propelling the growth of the Hemostasis and tissue sealing market include increasing need to stop the blood during surgical processes, reduction in blood loss, increased demand for surgeries owing to an increase in chronic disease patients, and an increasing number of road accidents. For instance, according to the WHO, every year approximately 1.35 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash, between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury. Additionally, hemostasis and tissue sealants also help in the healing of the damage. It facilitates healing of the injury ranging from a small cut to serious neurological surgery. However, complications can include allergic reactions and other post-surgery implications, associated side effects, and an increase in surgical processes coupled with high product prices are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market:

Johnson & Johnson, C R Bard, Integra Life Sciences, Cohera Medical, Equimedical, CryoLife, Advance Medical, Solution, Smith & Nephew, Pfizer, and B Braun Medical Inc.

Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Topical Hemostats

Adhesives & Tissue sealants

Others

Material type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Collagen Based

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) based

Gelatin based

Polysaccharide Based

Others

Applications Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Minimally invasive surgery

General Surgery

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market Report:

The Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

