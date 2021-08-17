Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the world market for pneumatic nebulizers market was valued at 866.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1.44 billion USD in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6 %. The nebulizer is a medical device that converts the drug into fog and sends it directly to the lungs. These are medical equipment used to treat respiratory conditions such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Ventilated pneumatic and pneumatic respiratory nebulizers are the two types of pneumatic nebulizers widely used in the global market. Ventilated pneumatic nebulizers use two similar unidirectional valves that help prevent the elimination of aerosols in the ecosystem. The use of two similar unidirectional valves helps to reduce the risk of contamination because the patient does not exhale into the reservoir. Breath activated nebulizers help increase the aerosol delivery of the drug by producing an aerosol during inhalation. As a result, these devices only generate aerosols when the patient inhales.

The prevalence of respiratory diseases, associated with the rising geriatric population is fueling the progression of this market. The market is also based on the use of portable nebulizers. Home care devices have grown in popularity in recent years. Product miniaturization and technological advances are leading to the adoption of home health care devices. Home health care is a cost-effective alternative to expensive hospital stays, which should stimulate the nebulizer market. The easy availability of compact sprays ideal for home use as well as technological innovations to reduce sound and improve functionality increase its adoption in home health care. The increase in the geriatric population worldwide should increase the use of respiratory care devices during the prognosis period. However, the high cost of pneumatic nebulizers and lack of awareness is expected to hinder the market progress during the forecast period 2019-26.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Aerogen Limited, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Heyer Medical AG, OMRON Corporation, PARI Medical Holdings GmbH, Philips Respironics Inc., Salter Labs, TaiDoc Technologies and others

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Pneumatic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home care

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Pneumatic Nebulizers market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

