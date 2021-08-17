Bacteriological Testing Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bacteriological Testing market was valued at USD 11.99 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.59 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Bacteriological Testing became a key aspect in today’s world where the consumption and applications in areas such as food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and healthcare are drastically increasing across the globe. The population is increasing, especially in developing countries like India and China. This Population also creates a demand for more food and water facilities, which are basic needs. In developing countries, the risk associated with diseases is a significant concern, and the bacteria is one of the reasons for mild to chronic infections. Bacterial infection can cause major trouble of disease due to contamination of food and water, which is a key market driver for the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

Considering the rise of chronic diseases, the demand for healthcare and pharmaceuticals is also increasing to tackle the problems associated with the disease or illness. The Pharmaceutical sector has to take keep a major check on the procedure because bacterial contamination can also create trouble with the medicines and its manufacturing procedures. Therefore, the need for bacteriological Testing in the pharmaceuticals is another major factor driving the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

The Government initiatives by the health ministries are rising to avoid the issues related to bacterial infections. The strict regulations are in food, water, and pharma industries to get industrial rectification, which is showing lucrative opportunities for Bacteriological testing market manufacturers.

However, the lack of medical facilities and professional expertise in the testing and diagnosis field and the high cost associated with the testing equipment are the major factors hindering the growth of the bacteriological testing market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, ALS Ltd., Thermo Fisher, Merck, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, and 3M Company.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Bacteriological Testing market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Bacteriological Testing market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Bacteriological Testing market.

Bacteria Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Campylobacter

coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Coliform

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverages

Water

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Testing Methods (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Air sampling

Culture media

Microscopy

Plate counts

Rapid test

Microbiology Proficiency testing

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



