Vein Illuminator Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global vein illuminator market was valued at USD 52.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 510.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 31.7 percent. Vein illuminator is a handheld device which helps professionals to find a superficial vein for venipuncture. Innovative and advanced technologies improved healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a large number of vein illuminating manufacturing companies.

The wide variety of devices designed for locating veins reflects the great challenges of this procedure. Despite their availability, valuable time and money continue to be wasted and people continue to suffer multiple needle stickings, due to lack of awareness in many areas. Better product marketing could help alleviate this issue. Clinicians face difficulties in locating peripheral veins on a regular everyday basis. They usually start with the basic simple techniques of milking, slapping, and tourniquet. Recurrent failures are helpful in identifying persons who need additional extra help to be cannulated. All existing methods, without exception, will increase success rates for locating veins in particularly in difficult cases. Adoption of these advanced technologies may lead to improved medical treatment, as well as prevent clinical complications such as hematomas. All methods save critical time and improve both medical staff and patient satisfaction. The mobile devices offer solutions to overcome obstacles, drive down costs, redesign care-paths and processes, augment the level of patient safety and significantly improve the quality of care in diverse care settings, including hospital wards, emergency rooms, field hospitals, the military and homes. It could also be very useful and effective for patients that inject their medicine straight into the veins themselves (such as hemophiliacs).

Technological developments such as advances in optics, greater contrast, and resolution, the falling cost of devices and others are critical drivers of the market. More accuracy in determining vein width with a low deviation as low as 60 to 100 microns is the key to be market leaders. Increasing demand and falling size and cost of devices is another technical driver. The constraints of the global vein illuminator market are lack of awareness, high cost of devices, and others. Increasing global geriatric population along with an increase in the success rate, are boosting the growth of vein illuminator market. Rising awareness regarding the use of better healthcare technologies and the rapid technological advancements are anticipated to offer substantial growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. However, higher pricing of these devices and the lower awareness of vein illumination technology is expected to hamper the growth of the vein illuminator market over the forecast period.

The global Vein Illuminator market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Vein Illuminator market

Venoscope, LLC, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Inc., Translite, LLC, Vuetek Scientific, LLC, ZD Medical, Inc., Infrared Imaging Systems, Accuvein, Inc., Cambridge Medical (Asia) Private Ltd

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Vein Illuminator Market Segmentation:

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infrared Illumination (NIR)

Transillumination

Ultrasound

Others

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

IV Access

Blood draw

Others

End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Blood Donation Camps

Academic Institutions

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

