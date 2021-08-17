Ophthalmic Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Ophthalmic Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 65.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ophthalmology deals with the anatomy, physiology, and diseases of the eye. Ophthalmology devices are primarily used for the treatment of various eye conditions and infections.

As these devices help lowers the treatment time and provide quality eye care to patients, they also assist in making the eye-treatment process more convenient for patients and ophthalmologists. The rising focus of people on healthcare, continuous developments in the field of medical devices and an increase in investments in healthcare by the government is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

The emergence of robots in the field of ophthalmology is growing. Assistance facilitated by robots offers substantial improvements in terms of movement control, tremor cancellation, enhanced visualization, and distance sensing. Robotic technologies such as da Vinci Surgical System are integrated into the field of ophthalmology and are assisting surgeons in complex eye surgeries.

One of the restraints of the growth of the ophthalmic devices market is the high cost of their devices, mainly those that are exported. Moreover, the lack of skilled professionals, especially in the rural regions of emerging economies, is another prime concern for manufacturers.

North America held the largest market share in the ophthalmology devices market, owing to the introduction of highly advanced devices and techniques, prevalence of eye defects due to lifestyle changes, and government’s supportive reimbursement policies. About 1.3 million Americans were blind, 2.9 million had low vision or eyesight, 24 million suffered from cataract in the year 2014, according to the National Eye Institute.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Bausch + Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Topcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Essilor, Nidek, Haag-Streit, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, and Staar Surgical, among others.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Ophthalmic Devices market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Ophthalmic Devices market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Ophthalmic Devices market.

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Surgical Device

Diagnostic and Monitoring Device

Vision Care

Type of Disorders Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Glaucoma

Cataract

Vitreo Retinal Disorder

Refractor Disorders

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Consumers

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



