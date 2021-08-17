Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market: Global Industry Analysis Forecast up to 2030

The report on the global artificial intelligence in cyber security market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global artificial intelligence in cyber security market to grow with a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on artificial intelligence in cyber security market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on artificial intelligence in cyber security market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global artificial intelligence in cyber security market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global artificial intelligence in cyber security market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The increasing number of data breaches and cyberattacks

2) Restraints

• Implementing AI in cybersecurity requires more resources and finances

3) Opportunities

• Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global artificial intelligence in cyber security market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment type, security type, technology, application, and end-user.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-premise

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Security Type

• Network Security

• Endpoint Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Technology

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Context-aware Computing

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by Application

• Identity and Access Management

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Unified Threat Management

• Data Loss Prevention

• Security and Vulnerability Management

• Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

• Threat Intelligence

• Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security Market by End-user

• Enterprise

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government & Defense

• Infrastructure and Healthcare

• Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Intel Corporation

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Xilinx Inc

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• IBM Corporation

• Micron Technology

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Cylance Inc.

• Vectra AI, Inc

• ThreatMetrix Inc

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the artificial intelligence in cyber security market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the artificial intelligence in cyber security market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global artificial intelligence in cyber security market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

