Arthroscopic Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Arthroscopic Devices market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.05 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Arthroscopy is a set of procedure which includes diagnosing and treating joint problems. Moreover, in the case of joint dislocation, arthroscopy also involves surgeries in that particular area. Arthroscopic devices enable the healthcare professional to view inside the joint without making a large incision. The rise in popularity and demand for a minimally invasive technique for surgical procedures across the globe is the primary factor that fosters the growth of arthroscopic devices market.

Arthroscopic devices are extensively used in orthopedic conditions like shoulder arthroscopy, knee arthroscopy, and hip arthroscopy. According to the United Nations, by 2050, 130 million people will suffer from osteoarthritis worldwide, of whom 40 million will be severely disabled by the disease. The cost of treatment associated with arthroscopy includes outlays for diagnostic, adaptive aids and devices, medicines, surgery. However, Rapid growth was possible due to considerable technological advances in the field of medical technology which has partly solved the challenges associated with minimal invasive technique. Majorly, arthroscopy is helpful in the diagnosis and treatment of many non-inflammatory, inflammatory, and infectious types of arthritis as well as various injuries within the joint. Non-inflammatory degenerative arthritis, or osteoarthritis, can be seen using the arthroscope as frayed and irregular cartilage. The increased population of geriatrics experiencing joint pains and other diseases related to arthritis, escalating awareness of the need to live a quality life that is better for human existence are some of the major drivers of the arthroscopic devices market. Furthermore, government initiatives to provide better diagnostic, technological advancements in the field of diagnostics is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. The rising incidences of a product recall, increase in the infections caused due to implants due to hygiene conditions, and implications associated with the surgical procedure are expected to hamper the market growth for arthroscopic devices during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Arthrex , ConMed, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Karl Storz, B. Braun, Olympus, Richard Wolf, MEDICON, Sklar , Millennium, GPC Medical, and Johnson & Johnson.

Arthroscopic Devices Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopic Implants

Radiofrequency Probes and Wands

Fluid Management System

Motorized Shavers

Visualized Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Shoulder Arthroscopy

Knee Arthroscopy

Spine Arthroscopy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Arthroscopic Devices market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

