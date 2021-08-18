Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global orthopedic biomaterials market is expected to reach USD 26.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Musculoskeletal diseases were the foremost reason for disability in four of the six WHO (World Health Organization) regions in 2017. In the 2017 study by Global Burden of Disease (GBD), musculoskeletal diseases were the highest contributor to worldwide disability (responsible for 16.0% of all years of life lived with disability), and lower back pain continued to be the single topmost cause of disability. While the occurrence of musculoskeletal diseases varies by diagnosis and age, 20.0%–33.0% of people worldwide live with an agonizing musculoskeletal condition. This disease is responsible for the highest share of lost workplace productivity.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke have been the primary chronic conditions that have had the highest impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Stryker, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes Inc., Matexel, and Exactech Inc., among others.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Segmentation:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Metallic Orthopedic Biomaterials

Ceramic & Bioactive Biomaterials

Polymeric Orthopedic Biomaterials

Composite Orthopedic Biomaterials

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Orthopedic Implants

Joint Reconstruction/Replacement

Orthobiologics

Visco Supplementation

Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Orthopedic Biomaterials market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

