Microfluidics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global microfluidics market size is expected to reach USD 35.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.8% according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Microfluidics has been used in the study of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, nanoparticle transport in blood, and chemical reaction kinetics, to name a few. As a result of the increased importance of research, the microfluidics market is expected to rise in revenue. Cancer and pathogen detection are two diagnostic applications of microfluidics that have tremendous economic and technical potential for the microfluidics industry. Microfluidic instruments are used to measure molecular diffusion coefficients, fluid viscosity, pH, and chemical binding coefficients. In the pharmaceutical industry, microfluidic systems are used for a variety of analytical purposes in biopharmaceutical production, including monitoring and optimising protein drug production and assays involving human cells.

The costly R&D process needed to develop microfluidic devices and make them commercially viable may be a stumbling block for the microfluidics industry. However, attempts are being made to make this possible.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Microfluidics Market:

Illumina, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Life Technologies Corporation; Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific; Qiagen; Biomérieux; Elveflow; Cellix Ltd.; Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.; and Fluidigm Corporation.

Microfluidics Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Medical/Healthcare PCR & RT-PCR Gel Electrophoresis Microarrays ELISA Others

Non-Medical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Lab-on-a-chip Medical Non-Medical

Organs-on-chips Medical Non-Medical

Continuous flow microfluidics Medical Non-Medical

Optofluidics and microfluidics Medical Non-Medical

Acoustofluidics and microfluidics Medical Non-Medical

Electrophoresis and microfluidics Medical Non-Medical



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

